At Home Announces New Floral Collaboration with Willow Crossley

Say hello to At Home’s newest collaborator! Celebrity wedding florist Willow Crossley brings her floral expertise to create a line of stunning florals and wedding décor to our stores.

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At Home, The Home and Holiday Superstore, announced today its first category-focused collaboration with Willow Crossley, a world-renowned event and wedding florist with clients including the royal family, Dior®, Chanel® and Tory Burch®. The exclusive collection will feature 400 items with an emphasis in faux florals, but also includes candles, outdoor and garden décor, vases, decorative pillows and glassware, starting at $4.99.

“The exclusive At Home x Willow Crossley collection highlights her expertise for floral design,” said Chad Stauffer, President and Chief Merchandising & Product Officer for At Home. “Willow’s passion shines through the details, focusing on bloom color and lifelike stems and leaves. This collection spotlights stunning wedding and everyday florals with coordinating vases and accessories to elevate any occasion, all with our unbeatable value and quality.”

Crossley is a high-profile floral stylist and author based in the Cotswolds whose inspirations have delighted admirers around the world.

“For me, a space isn’t complete without flowers,” said Crossley. “From celebrity weddings to dinner with friends, it’s the biggest joy designing floral arrangements that surprise and delight. My new and exclusive collection for At Home is full of wild, natural faux-floral stems and bouquets with incredibly lifelike detail, perfect for every day or your big day.”

The At Home x Willow Crossley collection is now available online and in stores.