CAM Integrated Solutions Partners With Amp Americas

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CAM Integrated Solutions, LLC (CAM), announced today their partnership with Amp Americas, a leader in the renewable natural gas (RNG) industry providing carbon-negative fuels and feedstocks from waste at dairy farms.

Through the partnership, CAM will provide engineering support for several Amp Americas’ RNG production development projects including both one of the largest animal waste-to-RNG projects to date, and micro plants, to make RNG viable for smaller dairy farms.

Amp Americas owns and operates one of the largest portfolios of ultra-low carbon intensity RNG facilities in the U.S. In 2023, Amp Americas expects to produce approximately 12-million-gallon equivalents of RNG and nine million kilowatt-hours of electricity.

Craig Pierrotti, CAM’s CEO states, “ Our partnership was founded on both aligned core values and a joint mission to support the transition to renewable energy. We are eager to support Amp as they continue to pave the way in the RNG space.”

CAM recognizes the evolving energy market and brings a lean, “midstream mentality” to the new generation of energy. CAM’s wide range of fully integrated service offerings have proven to be instrumental to Amp Americas over the past year and will continue to provide comprehensive project delivery services as they pioneer the renewable industry.

About CAM Integrated Solutions, LLC (CAM)

CAM Integrated Solutions, founded in 2015, provides integrated EPCM solutions for the energy market. CAM provides clients with a wide range of services, from concept to in-service, including engineering and design, procurement, fabrication, construction management, survey, right-of-way, and automation and controls. CAM’s multi-talented, operator-experienced team delivers consistent results for simple or complex projects. For more information, visit www.camintegrated.com.

About Amp Americas

Founded in 2011, Amp Americas builds, manages, operates, and maintains RNG production facilities that convert dairy waste into carbon-negative renewable transportation fuel and power. The vertically integrated company leverages 11 years of unique expertise and specialized experience in carbon-negative fuel development, operations, services and marketing to deliver comprehensive, turn-key solutions that address greenhouse gas emissions and seek to improve air, land and water quality. Amp Americas’ operations have eliminated nearly 1.4 million metric tons of CO2, equivalent to taking about 294,000 cars off the road for one year. Amp Americas received the first dairy waste-to-vehicle fuel pathway certified by California’s Air Resources Board (“CARB”) and successfully registered the first five California dairy RNG pathways. Visit ampamericas.com.