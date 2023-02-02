Crewe Capital Advises on Private Equity Partnership for Barefoot Mosquito & Pest Control

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Crewe Capital (Crewe), an independent investment banking, securities, and mergers and acquisitions firm, is pleased to announce it advised on the partnership between Incline Equity Partners (Incline), a Pittsburgh-based private equity firm, and Barefoot Mosquito & Pest Control (Barefoot or the Company), a leading provider of environmentally conscious pest control services, headquartered in Austin, TX. As the exclusive advisor to Barefoot, Crewe successfully managed the transaction between Incline and the Company, which will continue to give residents in Texas and beyond an effective and natural solution to mosquito and pest control.

“We are enthusiastic about our partnership with the Barefoot team,” said Brad Phillips, Managing Director at Incline. “Joseph and Jason have built a strong platform in a mosquito-friendly region, where demand is recurring and non-discretionary. There is a significant opportunity to enter new geographies and explore additional service offerings through a combination of strategic M&A and greenfield openings.”

Barefoot has established a trusted brand given its effective, natural pest control treatment solutions and best-in-class customer service. Barefoot was founded in 2011 by Joseph Barclay and Jason Revill, who bring decades of experience in the pest control industry.

“We were looking for a partner with experience growing exterior service companies that culturally aligned with our team, and Incline was the perfect choice for our next phase of growth,” said Jason Revill, Co-CEO of Barefoot. “We look forward to making investments in our marketing capabilities to expand our loyal customer base. Additionally, Incline’s resources will enable us to enhance our technician recruiting and training programs to maintain our standard of service as we grow. With the help of the Crewe team, we were able to find the right partner that we are excited to work with. I found Crewe’s professionals to be incredibly dedicated, proactive, professional, expert, caring, and considerate of our needs,” added Jason Revill.

Michael Bennett, Founder and Managing Partner of Crewe Capital said, “We are very pleased about the partnership between Incline and Barefoot. Joe and Jason have created an incredible business, and now have the opportunity to continue to build upon their success with an experienced partner in Incline.”

Joseph Barclay, Co-CEO of Barefoot said, “I am very grateful to Crewe Capital for guiding us through the most impactful business decision of our lives. The Crewe team exhibited professionalism and competency while facilitating every stage of our new partnership with an excellent private equity firm.”

Crewe Capital is proud to support Barefoot Mosquito & Pest Control in the continued growth of its brand and mission to offer more natural and effective pest control solutions that are safer for individuals and communities.

About Crewe:

Crewe Capital offers investment banking and M&A advisory through Crewe Capital, LLC, a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov), a member of the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (www.SIPC.org), and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (www.finra.org).

For more information about Crewe Capital please visit http://www.crewe.com.