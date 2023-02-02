Arajet Announces Agreement with Eurodistribution for Global Marketing of Air Tickets

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arajet, the low-price Dominican airline, today announced it has signed a commercial agreement with Eurodistribution for the global marketing of the airline’s tickets to 17 destinations in North, Central, South America and the Caribbean. The agreement will allow Arajet to market its low-fare tickets to IATA and non-IATA agencies, OTAs, aggregators, metasearch engines and consolidators worldwide.

Eurodistribution is part of Euroairlines aviation group and has over 30 years of international aviation experience. The partnership will enable Arajet to develop markets, channels, and connectivity with other operators.

" We are excited to announce this alliance with Eurodistribution," said Víctor Pacheco, CEO and founder of Arajet. “ This partnership will accelerate Arajet's awareness and growth around the world.”

Arajet tickets will be marketed through Eurodistribution in 60 international markets that account for more than 90% of global air travel demand in top Global Distribution Systems (GDS) Amadeus, Saber and Travelport, B2B platforms such as Travelfusion, HitchHiker and KIU, and direct integrations via API.

“ Arajet has appreciated our value proposition for the execution of its commercial strategy, and we are prioritizing the development of the airline through our dedicated personnel to open markets or channels to propel its development and profitability worldwide,” said Antonio López Lázaro, CEO of Euroairlines Group.

Arajet operates with a fleet of five new Boeing 737 MAX 8 and offers direct flights from its base in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic to 17 destinations in 11 countries, including Mexico City and Cancun in Mexico, Guatemala, San Salvador, and San José in Central America; Bogotá, Medellín, Cali, Barranquilla and Cartagena in Colombia, Quito and Guayaquil in Ecuador; and Aruba, Curacao, St. Marteen, and Jamaica in the Caribbean.

About Arajet

Arajet is the first low-fare airline in the Caribbean region and started operations in September 2022 from its base at Las Americas Airport in Santo Domingo, under its airline operator certificate (AOC) from the Dominican Republic. Arajet will operate a new fleet of Boeing 737MAX-8 aircraft that provide safe and affordable travel to and from the Dominican Republic to several destinations in North, Central and South America, and the Caribbean region. For more information, visit www.Arajet.com

About Eurodistribution:

Eurodistribution is a technology and services platform that allows the distribution of transport content (air, land, rail, or sea) to travel agencies globally in the main markets and channels of the industry, connecting the networks of its clients in a real and virtual way. Distribution is done through IATA code Q4-291. For more information, visit www.hostinganddistribution.com