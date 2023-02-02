The NFL Player Care Foundation and Atrium Expand Their Collaboration to Assist NFL Players in Finding Their Next Exciting Career Opportunity

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The NFL Player Care Foundation (PCF), a non-profit independent organization dedicated to helping retired players improve their quality of life, has expanded their career assistance program with Atrium, a woman-owned staffing and workforce solutions firm. Currently in its third year, the collaboration has evolved to include a suite of Atrium talent consulting and career coaching services, including career strategy advice, resume-building consultation, interview coaching, and matching former players to jobs.

“We are thrilled to continue to extend our offerings and expertise to further assist the NFL Player Care Foundation in their mission to help former NFL players find their next exciting career opportunity” said Joanna Chavers, Director of People and Engagement at Atrium. “Since the start of our relationship, Atrium has reviewed, updated, or improved more than 500 unique player resumes. We look forward to bringing an enhanced suite of consulting and career coaching services to positively impact more lives and careers.”

On Friday, February 10th, the NFL Player Care Foundation will host its 5th Annual Super Bowl Career Fair in Phoenix. The event allows NFL Legends to meet with talent acquisition representatives from top companies and explore how the skills learned on the field can successfully translate into the business world.

“The 5th Annual Super Bowl Career Fair showcases an extraordinary list of employers that see the skills that NFL Legends bring with them beyond the game of football,” said Jason Cantor, Program Manager at the NFL Player Care Foundation. “As I reflect on how far the NFL PCF Career Program has come over the last few years, I am incredibly proud of what the team has built. We are very excited for the career fair, and this year promises to be another incredible event.”

If you are you interested in learning more about how the NFL Player Care Foundation and Atrium are helping former professional football players achieve their goals, Jason Cantor of the NFL Player Care Foundation and Joanna Chavers, Director of People and Engagement at Atrium, are available for interviews and can provide additional details on the programs.

About NFL Player Care Foundation (PCF)

The NFL Player Care Foundation (PCF) is an independent organization dedicated to helping retired players improve their quality of life. PCF addresses all aspects of life by providing programs and assistance with medical, emotional, financial, social, and community issues. The National Football League recognizes former players' enormous contributions in the development and success of America’s favorite sport -- football. To acknowledge and express appreciation for their contributions, the NFL Owners, in collaboration with the NFL Players Association, Pro Football Hall of Fame and the NFL Alumni Association, created the NFL Player Care Foundation (PCF) in September 2007.

About Atrium

Founded in 1995, Atrium is a WBENC-certified leader with a legacy of helping employer brands source unparalleled talent and technology-driven workforce solutions that put people first. The woman-owned and led organization is a Managed Service Provider, offering EOR Payrolling Services, Independent Contractor Compliance Technology, Direct Sourcing and Intern Programs through virtual and traditional means. Atrium integrates its solutions with HR technology, such as digital recruitment and onboarding, freelancer management tools, applicant tracking and vendor management systems. Please visit AtriumWorks.com to learn more about the services and technology available to help manage your contingent workforce operations and programs.