Smart Meter to Deliver Real-Time Secure Remote Patient Data for Warriors and their Dependents via NASA SEWP Contract

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NexTech Solutions and Smart Meter have joined forces to expand the delivery of real-time health data empowering physicians to better care for the warriors and their dependents of the United States. NexTech Solutions is a prime contract holder on the NASA SEWP Government-Wide Acquisition Contract (GWAC) vehicle focused on commercial IT products and product-based services. Providing the latest in commercial ICT/AV products and services, NASA SEWP has an outstanding track record of serving fresh technology to Federal Agencies. Smart Meter will work with NexTech Solutions via NASA SEWP on the delivery of reliable patient-generated health data to bring innovation and FDA-registered digital health monitoring solutions, improving care and adherence to treatment plans.

NexTech Solutions’ partnership with Smart Meter brings the innovation of two technology leaders together. Smart Meter has an exclusive relationship with AT&T leveraging a secure IPSec tunnel (AT&T IP Secure Network) connecting Smart Meter’s proprietary cellular patient monitoring devices and the Smart Meter data platform. The patient data for glucose levels, blood pressure, weight, and pulse oximetry are collected and delivered in under 100 milliseconds. This structure is vitally important in patient care as it ensures ongoing HIPAA security and that control of the patient data can’t be modified. In less secure systems, patient data might be modified via over-the-air or other protocols that might be penetrable. With an increasing volume of patient monitoring devices being managed by overseas companies, the ongoing security and reliability of data partners is critical.

“ We are honored to partner with NexTech Solutions to deliver real-time secure remote patient data to improve the lives of the heroic men, women, and families who serve our country,” said Casey Pittock, Chief Executive Officer of Smart Meter. “ The real-time reliable patient data we collect, protect, and deliver through our user-friendly cellular devices and secure platform will help health plans and providers better manage the care of this special population.”

About NexTech Solutions

At the core of NexTech Solutions, we build, connect, and support the best technologies and IT solutions to meet mission requirements. Focused on systems and network engineering to support cloud, hybrid, and the edge, we specialize in building unique high performing and customizable solutions that connect the best technologies to users regardless of location. We transform IT operations, all while providing extensive support, allowing our government customers to truly focus on the outcome, while NTS does the heavy lifting.

About Smart Meter, LLC

Smart Meter is the number one supplier of Remote Patient Monitoring (“RPM”) solutions to a nationwide network of SmartPartners™ who are transforming patient care. Millions of vital health data readings are reliably delivered across our platform enabling SmartPartners to deliver real-time, better-informed health care. Our proprietary, patient-friendly, cellular, FDA-registered monitoring devices are connected to an exclusive AT&T 4/5G secure private network (AT&T IPSec) to ensure an engaging patient experience for improved adherence. For more information, visit SmartMeterRPM.com