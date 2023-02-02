Nova Scotia Power Receives Decision on Rate Settlement Agreement

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Emera Inc. (TSX: EMA) announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nova Scotia Power (NS Power), has received the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board’s decision, which substantially approves NS Power’s previously announced rate settlement agreement.

NS Power filed the settlement agreement for its 2022-2024 General Rate Application (GRA) on November 25, 2022. The settlement, which addresses both fuel and non-fuel rates, was reached between NS Power, key customer representatives, and other stakeholders.

Information on the UARB decision can be found at www.nspower.ca/gra or on the UARB website.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. By its nature, forward-looking information requires Emera and NS Power to make assumptions and is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements reflect Emera management’s and NS Power management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to Emera management and to NS Power management. There is a risk that predictions, forecasts, conclusions and projections that constitute forward-looking information will not prove to be accurate, that Emera’s and NS Power’s assumptions may not be correct and that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking information. Additional detailed information about these assumptions, risks and uncertainties is included in Emera’s and NS Power’s securities regulatory filings, including under the heading “Enterprise Risk and Risk Management” in Emera’s and in NS Power’s annual Management’s Discussion and Analysis, and under the heading “Principal Financial Risks and Uncertainties” in the notes to Emera’s and to NS Power’s annual and interim financial statements, which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

