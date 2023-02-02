World Wide Technology Announces Partnerships with PGA TOUR Golfers Ben Griffin and Harry Higgs

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--World Wide Technology (WWT), a global technology solutions provider, today announced partnerships with PGA TOUR players Ben Griffin and Harry Higgs.

The sponsorship of Griffin and Higgs will include the two up-and-coming talents wearing the WWT logo on their apparel at all PGA TOUR events throughout the duration of their multi-year partnerships. Both players debuted their new look at the Sony Open last month.

“We are excited to have Harry and Ben join the WWT Team,” said Matt Horner, Executive Vice President, WWT. “Harry has one of the best personalities on the PGA TOUR, but beyond his jovial nature he has a fierce determination to compete and improve. Ben is one of the brightest up-and-coming talents in the sport and is a great person to be around both on and off the course. We have a lot of confidence in each of them and we are excited to see them develop their careers on the PGA TOUR and represent WWT.”

Griffin, 26, turned professional in 2018 and promptly recorded a PGA TOUR Canada victory the same year. The North Carolina native enjoyed a successful campaign on the Korn Ferry Tour last year, allowing him to earn his first PGA TOUR card for the 2022-2023 season. Griffin is making the most of his opportunity on golf’s biggest stage, with three top-20 finishes over his last seven starts, including a T-3 effort at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship and a T-12 finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii to open 2023.

“I am very proud and excited to be partnering with World Wide Technology,” Griffin said. “WWT seeks to transform the world through digital innovation, and I am grateful for their involvement in golf that connects people globally. I have had things in my life change significantly on the course over the past year, and growing alongside an industry leader like WWT is truly an honor. I’d like to think the sky’s the limit for both of us.”

Higgs, 31, has secured victories on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and the Korn Ferry Tour since turning professional in 2014. The Dallas resident earned his PGA TOUR card in 2019 and has subsequently garnered five top-10 finishes, including runner-up outings at the 2019 Bermuda Championship and 2020 Safeway Open, and a T-4 effort in his first major championship start at the 2021 PGA Championship.

“I am excited to join World Wide Technology as an ambassador,” said Higgs. “They have a great team, from executives that I have met to other ambassadors. WWT is a leader in their industry and a tremendous partner to the PGA TOUR. Everyone sees technology playing such a huge role in our sport and only growing more. I apply it in my career just like any other business uses technology. I look forward to creating a great partnership with WWT and seeing all the things we can accomplish together, both inside and outside the ropes.”

WWT’s sponsorship of Griffin and Higgs builds on the company’s existing involvement in the world of golf with sponsorships and activations across numerous PGA TOUR events. WWT is also title sponsor of the APGA Tour’s Pro Golf Association Player Development Program, and currently sponsors other professional golfers, including Keith Mitchell and Billy Andrade.

About World Wide Technology

Founded in 1990, World Wide Technology (WWT), a global technology solutions provider with $17 billion in annual revenue, combines the power of strategy, execution and partnership to accelerate digital transformational outcomes for large public and private organizations around the world. Through its Advanced Technology Center, a collaborative ecosystem of the world's most advanced hardware and software solutions, WWT helps customers and partners conceptualize, test and validate innovative technology solutions for the best business outcomes and then deploys them at scale through its global warehousing, distribution and integration capabilities.

With nearly 9,000 employees and more than 55 locations around the world, WWT's culture, built on a set of core values and established leadership philosophies, has been recognized 11 years in a row by Fortune and Great Place to Work® for its unique blend of determination, innovation and leadership focus on diversity and inclusion. With this culture at its foundation, WWT bridges the gap between business and technology to make a new world happen for its customers, partners and communities.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide. The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada, Forme Tour and PGA TOUR Series-China. Members on the PGA TOUR represent the world’s best players, hailing from 29 countries and territories outside the United States (96 international members). Worldwide, PGA TOUR tournaments are broadcast to 216 countries and territories in 28 languages. Virtually all tournaments are organized as nonprofit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.2 billion. Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on PGATOUR.COM, the No. 1 site in golf, on the PGA TOUR app and on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram (in English, Spanish and Korean), LinkedIn, Twitter, WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao, Douyin and LINE.