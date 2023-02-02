Mednow Launches New Virtual Diabetes Management Program in Partnership With Dexcom

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mednow Inc. (“Mednow” or the “Company”) (TSXV: MNOW) (OTCQX: MDNWF) announced today the launch of its enhanced Virtual Diabetes Management program, an end-to-end digital diabetes management solution, to enable convenient on-demand access to Dexcom G6 (NASDAQ: DXCM) real-time continuous glucose monitoring (rtCGM) supplies and personalized diabetes care services.

The new integrated Virtual Diabetes Management program combines Mednow virtual pharmacy services with Dexcom rtCGM technology, to provide individuals with a comprehensive diabetes management solution. Services include access to a team of certified diabetes educators (CDEs) and clinical pharmacists for ongoing health coaching, personalization of treatment, and convenient home delivery of all diabetes-related medications and supplies.

The Mednow clinical team will utilize the Dexcom Clarity data platform, to integrate individual glucose patterns and trends into personalized coaching and care. For individuals without access to a physician, Mednow’s Virtual Care service can connect them with a licensed Canadian clinician who can offer medical advice, diagnose, and prescribe, online or on the phone. The Virtual Diabetes Management program will initially be available in Ontario and British Columbia starting in early February. To access the program, go to https://mednow.ca/pages/dexcom.

“Mednow is thrilled to partner with Dexcom Canada and bring cutting edge health solutions to patients across Canada living with diabetes,” said Ali Reyhany, CEO of Mednow. “Our virtual pharmacy services, combined with Dexcom's rtCGM technology, will provide patients with a more convenient and accessible solution for managing their condition. This program and partnership strongly align with our vision of utilizing innovative technologies to support patients in managing their care at home. Further, this leverages our investments in diabetes, including access to multilingual Certified Diabetes Educators, virtual pharmacist access, nutritional support, and preferred pricing for other non-prescription diabetic supplies.”

The Dexcom G6 rtCGM system uses a small, wearable sensor and transmitter to continuously monitor and send glucose levels wirelessly to a smart device* or receiver, giving patients real-time glucose data without the need to scan or routinely prick their finger†. The system has customizable alerts, including a predictive low glucose alert which can help patients take action to avoid potentially dangerous low blood sugar events (<3.1 mmol/L), and a function that allows patients to share their glucose data with up to 10 followers. The use of Dexcom rtCGM is proven to improve glycemic controli,ii and can reduce the risk of costly long-term diabetes-related complicationsiii. Dexcom G6 also offers industry-leading connectivity through integrations with leading insulin delivery systems and digital health apps.

“Our goal at Dexcom is to help those living with diabetes manage their condition proactively and efficiently, throughout every step of their journey,” said André Côté, General Manager of Dexcom Canada. “This includes how they access the system. We’ve learned that three-quarters of Dexcom users prefer to access their Dexcom rtCGM supplies from a pharmacy. In response, we’ve partnered with Mednow to provide users with a more convenient and coordinated experience, by making Dexcom G6 sensors and transmitters available through the pharmacy combined with enhanced virtual diabetes management support services.”

About Mednow:

Mednow is a healthcare technology company offering virtual access with a high-standard of care. Designed with accessibility and quality of care in mind, Mednow provides virtual pharmacy and telemedicine services as well as doctor home visits through an interdisciplinary approach to healthcare that is focused on the patient experience. Mednow’s services include free at-home delivery of medications, doctor consultations, a user-friendly interface for easy upload, transfer, and refill of prescriptions, access to healthcare professionals through an intuitive chat experience and the specialized PillSmart™ system that packages prescriptions in easy-to-use daily dose packs, each labeled with the date and time of the next dose. To learn more, follow Mednow on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram, or visit our website at www.mednow.ca/.

* For a list of compatible devices, please visit www.dexcom.com/compatibility.

† If your glucose alerts and readings from the G6 do not match symptoms or expectations, use a blood glucose meter to make diabetes treatment decisions.

