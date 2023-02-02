Aircraft Performance Group Awarded Flight Operations Solutions Contract with Vista Flight Support

CASTLE ROCK, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aircraft Performance Group (APG), the leading global provider of proprietary flight operations software solutions, announced today the signing of a new 3-year agreement with the Vista Global group.

APG will continue its long-standing relationship with Vista, the number one on-demand charter company in the world, providing a complete software solution for flight feasibility, runway analysis, and weight & balance. Vista will use APG’s isFlightPossible API complemented by the class-leading iPreFlight Genesis™ iPad application, with plans for Vista to upgrade to iPreFlight Genesis PRO over the coming months. These applications are used across the entire Vista Members’ fleet of over 360 aircraft.

Vista has expanded its business rapidly, reporting double-digit growth in the first half of 2022, accelerated new client memberships, and has expanded across all markets globally, particularly in the United States. The group includes the leading brands VistaJet, XO and Apollo Jets; its operating partners' network extends further to XOJET Aviation, GMJ Air Shuttle, Red Wing Aviation, and Talon Air. The groups recently supported the growing demand for its services through the acquisition of Air Hamburg in Germany and Jet Edge in the United States.

“APG is a leader in aircraft performance software for dispatchers and pilots. This, coupled with its excellent and responsive customer support, allowed us to make the very easy decision to continue our relationship,” said Cliff Berrington, Director of Operations at VistaJet. “We look forward to seeing how iPreFlight Genesis PRO can improve the optimization of our fleet management over the coming years.”

For over 20 years, APG has supported aircraft businesses and pilots with mission-critical flight operations software. Vista will continue to use iPreFlight Genesis as their aircraft performance solution, enabling pilots and dispatchers to determine maximum takeoff and landing weights and perform required weight and balance computations. Additionally, Vista will make use of APG’s isFlightPossible solution to get instant confirmation on the feasibility of any flight and to quickly determine the best aircraft for any mission with minimal input.

“APG is delighted to continue our longstanding relationship with Vista. This contract is a significant step in our commitment to support Vista as they expand globally with outstanding flight operations solutions that allows operators to be safe, efficient and compliant,” stated Mark Stevens, APG Head of Sales - EMEA. “Additionally, we are thrilled to broaden our relationship with Vista with expansion into our newest iPreFlight Genesis PRO product line. We look forward to working closely with Vista and its companies over the coming years.”

About Aircraft Performance Group

Aircraft Performance Group (APG) is a leading global provider of business and corporate aviation flight operations software solutions. For more information, visit www.flyapg.com.

About RocketRoute, an APG Company

RocketRoute, an APG Company, is a leading software platform simplifying route planning and flight plan submissions to air traffic controllers. RocketRoute solutions span private, business and commercial aviation, and are the backbone of many air rescue operations in Europe. www.rocketroute.com

About Vista

Vista Global Holding’s (Vista) subsidiaries provide worldwide business flight services. A global group headquartered at the DIFC in Dubai, Vista integrates a unique portfolio of companies offering asset light services to cover all critical aspects of business aviation: guaranteed and on demand global flight coverage, subscription and Membership solutions; and cutting-edge technology. The Group’s mission is to lead the change to provide clients with the most advanced flying services at the very best value, anytime, anywhere around the world. Vista’s knowledge and understanding of all facets of the industry deliver the best end-to-end offering and technology to all business aviation clients, through its VistaJet and XO branded services and duly licensed carriers. Vista is not a direct air carrier and does not operate or charter flights.

More Vista information and news at www.vistaglobal.com