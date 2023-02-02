Wellity LLC Selects eClinicalWorks and healow to Improve Patient Experiences

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced that Wellity LLC—a newly established women’s health and wellness clinic located in Lincoln, Nebraska—selected eClinicalWorks and healow® technology to improve patient satisfaction and streamline processes for front and back office staff.

With healow® —a comprehensive, EHR-agnostic, cloud-based platform for patients, practices, payers, hospitals and health systems—Wellity LLC can now leverage a suite of patient engagement tools including:

healow CHECK-IN™ : healow CHECK-IN lets patients check-in from a smartphone or computer before an appointment. The contactless solution minimizes in-office delays and allows patients to update information from the comfort of their own home.

healow Sign : healow Sign allows providers to create online forms that patients can complete and sign within the healow app. Patients no longer have to print, scan, fax or email signed documents. Additionally, providers can easily add the completed form to the patient record.

healow Survey: healow Survey removes the need for paper-based surveys and increases survey response rates and accuracy. The solution also makes surveys accessible to multiple populations. With instant, accurate translation services for 14 different languages built into the system, it's easy to create a digital survey to meet the needs of any patient.

healow TeleVisits™: healow TeleVisits is a HIPAA-compliant telehealth tool that integrates with any EHR for a seamless digital experience. To date, providers facilitated more than 2.5 million healow TeleVisits annually.

About Wellity LLC

Wellity LLC is a newly established nurse practitioner-owned women’s health and wellness practice located in Lincoln, Nebraska, which aims to be a leader in all areas of women’s health, wellness, and breast cancer survivorship. The practice was founded with the goal of providing a warm and welcoming patient experience while offering the highest quality of care.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 150,000 physicians and 850,000 medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.

About healow

healow® is a comprehensive, EHR-agnostic, cloud-based platform for patients, practices, payers, hospitals, and health systems. healow provides Patient Relationship Management, clinical and payer insights, and state-of-the-art interoperability solutions. The PRISMA health information search engine gathers patient records from other EHRs and helps providers focus on the most clinically relevant information at the point of care. healow’s Population Health Management tools, including Remote Patient Monitoring, provide real-time data to deepen understanding of patient populations. And healow Insights automates the bidirectional exchange of data between health plans and providers to improve scores on quality measures, help control costs, and promote better medical outcomes. Learn more at https://plus.healow.com/.