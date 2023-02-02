Dirt Tape Joins Forces With America's Fastest Growing Sport: Pickleball

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dirt Product Group™ is thrilled to announce that Dirt Tape™ will be an official sponsor of the 2023 Pro Tour hosted by the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA), the foremost promoter of Pickleball in the country.

Pickleball, America's fastest-growing sport with over 3 million players, has found the perfect partner in Dirt Tape. Dirt Tape is a premium therapeutic kinesiology tape designed for athletes of all levels, to provide long-lasting pain relief and support to muscles and joints. Its ultra-flexible and durable fabric ensures a superior performance and comfort. It is a great product for injury prevention and to help promote an active and quicker recovery. Whether you're an elite athlete or a recreational player, Dirt Tape is designed to keep you moving and recovering at your best.

" We are thrilled to be part of the 2023 PPA Tour," said Tim Austin, President of Purivitae Ventures. "Pickleball is not just a sport, it's a lifestyle. It's fun, community-oriented, and inclusive of all ages and abilities. And that's exactly what Dirt Product Group is all about - creating products that empower people to stay active, healthy, and pain-free across generations."

This partnership coincides with the launch of Dirt Product Group's new line of lifestyle-enhancing products that cater to the unique needs of health-conscious and fitness enthusiasts of all ages and abilities.

Dirt Product Group's product portfolio includes Dirt Pain Relieving Gel, a charcoal and arnica infused topical gel for post-workout muscle aches; Dirt Tape, the therapeutic kinesiology tape for muscle and joint support; and Dirt Ice, a flexible cold therapy gel pack for sports-related injuries.

About Dirt Product Group

Dirt Product Group is an in-house branded line of lifestyle products launched by Purivitae Ventures. Dirt Products are specially designed to elevate and enhance the wellness journey of health conscious and fitness enthusiasts across generations. To learn more, go to: www.dirtproductgroup.com.

About Purivitae Ventures

Purivitae Ventures is a partnership and investment platform that identifies and brings revolutionary products and category-leading companies to the market. With its resources, expertise, experience, and network access, Purivitae Ventures is dedicated to bringing brilliant healthcare and wellness product ideas to life. Learn more at www.purivitae.com.