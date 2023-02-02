Global Web3 Payments Leader, Banxa, Announces Integration With Metis to Usher In Next Wave of Cryptocurrency Users

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Banxa, the world's first listed cryptocurrency payment gateway provider, today announced its integration with Metis, an organization committed to building a robust and decentralized layer 2 infrastructure to empower the web3 economy. Banxa’s fiat-to-crypto on-and-off ramp will enable Metis’ user base to benefit from Banxa’s enhanced payment methods and banking options capabilities. Through the integration, Metis users can now easily interact with the 49+ cryptocurrencies supported by Banxa, including BTC, ETH, SOL, DOT, and BNB.

According to a survey from The Ascent, more than 46.5 million Americans plan to purchase cryptocurrency within the next year. Globally, studies show that roughly 1 billion people owned or transacted with cryptocurrency in 2022, indicating the continued interest and adoption of digital assets. Although awareness of the digital economy is growing, there remains a massive gap in the understanding and usability of cryptocurrency that inhibits further potential growth. Currently, 24% of Americans claim to not understand cryptocurrency or digital wallets, with another 17% of Americans commenting that they chose not to invest in digital assets because they are unsure of how they can be used.

In an effort to make cryptocurrency more user-friendly and more easily accessible, Banxa’s integration with Metis simplifies the complexities surrounding cryptocurrency for Metis users, as well as the next wave of crypto enthusiasts.

“We are always striving to propel the industry forward, and accelerate the adoption of digital assets and blockchain technology,” said Elena Sinelnikova, Metis CEO and Co-founder. “In many ways, adoption begins with simplification of the technology and education around the potential Web3 represents. Metis is incredibly proud to work alongside Banxa to continue driving toward that mission, and we are confident the integration will massively benefit current and future users.”

Widely recognized as an industry-leading fiat-to-crypto onramp, Banxa brings users across the digital asset space a frictionless experience complete with low fees and robust fraud protection to make navigating cryptocurrency easy and secure. Banxa solution delivers rigorous compliance standards to mitigate risk for users, while facilitating access to cryptocurrency to users across the globe.

“We’re excited to announce this integration with Metis, and provide our seamless on/off ramp infrastructure to support the growing user demands,” said Josh D’Ambrosio, Chief Commercial Officer at Banxa. “Metis represents one of the most popular Layer 2 solutions, and we feel strongly that, together, we can accelerate DeFi’s mass adoption.”

ABOUT BANXA

Banxa's mission is to accelerate the world to Web3 with its leading global on-and-off ramp solution. Through its extensive network of local payment solutions paired with the required crypto licenses, Banxa gives its partners and projects access to global audiences with less friction and higher conversions. Banxa has a global team of Web3 natives - with operating headquarters in the USA, Europe and APAC regions.

ABOUT METIS

Metis is a first of its kind, scaling and user friendly platform built to scale Ethereum and facilitate infrastructure development. The Metis Layer 2 is just the core component of the Metis Stack*, followed by the Reputation Power System, and the Decentralized Autonomous Company (DAC) Framework. The Metis Stack will provide the ideal environment for infrastructure development, day-to-day businesses, and other forms of open collaboration to take place.

When using Metis, users can rest assured that their transactions are being secured by Ethereum mainnet while uniquely inheriting the underlying benefits of Ethereum. Builders and users are truly interacting with, and secured by, Ethereum mainnet.