Curator Hotel & Resort Collection Introduces New Members in Austin, Napa Valley, and Coastal Connecticut

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curator Hotel & Resort Collection (“Curator”) today announced the addition of South Congress Hotel in Austin, Texas, Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa Valley, California, and Saybrook Point Resort & Marina in Old Saybrook, Connecticut, as their newest members. With these additions, Curator has grown to 98 members, expanding their footprint in luxurious Napa Valley, the rapidly expanding Austin market, and the coast of historic Connecticut. These properties represent the essential ethos of Curator Hotels and Resorts—they are unique, experiential, one-of-a-kind properties to visit, have fun, and create memories.

This new expansion into Austin offers travelers a dynamic stay near a lively art and music scene, entertainment events, and many up-and-coming restaurants and gastronomic experiences. Saybrook Point Resort & Marina in Connecticut and Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa are in picturesque towns. Guests can take advantage of the scenery and charm with diverse dining and spa selections to round out a relaxing getaway.

“Continued top travel trends are that travelers desire to experience destinations like a local, seek something unique and memorable, and enjoy curated experiences—whether they are on a business trip, vacation, or both,” said Jennifer Barnwell, President of Curator Hotel & Resort Collection. “We are proud to add these new properties in perfect locations to offer guests the opportunity to be enriched by art, community, food, and local traditions unique to their destinations.”

The newest members of The Curator Hotel & Resort Collection include:

South Congress Hotel (Austin, Texas) – South Congress Hotel is an 83-room boutique hotel designed to be a hub of activity for the community. For travelers and locals alike, the hotel offers three unique restaurants, a coffee and bake shop, a rooftop pool, a lobby bar, and two retail shops, all locally owned and right at the doorstep of one of Austin’s most popular streets. South Congress Hotel is pet-friendly, and furry friends are welcome at no extra charge.

Silverado Resort and Spa (Napa Valley, California) – Located on 300 acres and surrounded by more than 400 wineries, Silverado Resort and Spa is conveniently located between San Francisco and Sacramento. The resort is a 150-year-old landmark in Napa Valley that began as a private estate and now features over 100 guest rooms, more than 225 suites, two Championship golf courses, three outdoor swimming pools, nine Plexipave tennis courts, a 16,000 square-foot spa and fitness center, along with The Grill restaurant, Mansion Bar, and 70,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event and activity space.

Saybrook Point Resort & Marina (Old Saybrook, Connecticut) – Just two hours from New York or Boston, Saybrook Point is uniquely positioned where the Connecticut River meets the Long Island Sound. Saybrook Point has been committed to oceanic, wildlife, and wetlands conservation. It has even created specific guidelines for hosting events to help minimize waste and maximize eco-friendly practices. As a testament to its eco-friendly values, the resort became the state’s first Green Certified Hotel and its first Clean Marina. Old Saybrook and the surrounding area offers historic attractions, lively arts venues, two of the nation’s top casino complexes, great restaurants, scenic hiking areas, and miles of coastline.

About Curator Hotel & Resort Collection

Curator Hotel & Resort Collection is a distinct collection of small brands and independent lifestyle hotels and resorts worldwide, founded by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and a group of industry-leading hotel operators. Curator provides lifestyle hotels access to a wide breadth of program offerings to enhance the guest experience, drive employee engagement, and create value for ownership while allowing their members the freedom to retain what makes their hotels unique. It offers the benefits of associating with other unique lifestyle hotels and brands while participating in best-in-class operating agreements, services, reporting, and technology. In addition to Pebblebrook, the founding members of Curator include Davidson Hospitality Group, Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Provenance, Sage Hospitality Group, Springboard Hospitality, and Viceroy Hotels & Resorts. For more information, visit www.curatorhotelsandresorts.com and follow us at @CuratorHotelCollection.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 51 hotels, totaling approximately 12,800 guest rooms across 15 urban and resort markets. For more information, visit www.pebblebrookhotels.com and follow us at @PebblebrookPEB.