It’s on Everyone’s Lips: e.l.f. Cosmetics’ New O FACE Satin Lipstick

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--There’s no faking it. e.l.f. Cosmetics is back at it again, delivering on its promise to make beauty accessible for every eye, lip and face with an OMG prestige-quality, bold satin finish lipstick at a mic-drop price. O Yes! And one of e.l.f.’s biggest self-professed and obsessed superfans and TikTok star Meredith Duxbury is generously lending her famous lips to don the 20 tempting shades as an O FACE Brand Ambassador.

Long-wearing and super comfortable, O FACE is infused with lip-loving ingredients like marula oil, squalane and jojoba esters so your lips can flex into any position without drying up. “We believe every lip out there deserves long-lasting, comfortable color. That’s why we created a prestige-quality lipstick at a jaw dropping value,” says Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer, e.l.f. Beauty. “Nine e.l.f.ing dollars for a lipstick this good is the ultimate mic drop.”

O FACE is an expression of empowerment, fearlessness and fun. With bold names like Hustle, Dirty Talk and Shameless, and shades that range from the prettiest peaches to the fiercest reds and the boldest black. Each O FACE shade comes in a sexy and sleek magnetic closure that is generally only seen in brands that cost three times as much. With 20 shades at only $9, you’ll want more than one O FACE.

MEET THE FACE OF O FACE: MEREDITH DUXBURY

NYC-based beauty trendsetter and TikTok creator Meredith Duxbury has signed on as an O FACE Ambassador. This beauty trailblazer never shies away from a bold lip and in the edgy digital campaign for O FACE her vibrant energy shines through loud and proud. Memorable beauty moments with Meredith serving O FACE will be front and center across digital channels, on e.l.f.’s first out of home advertising in Dallas and Chicago, as well as on TikTok – including a special shoppable TikTok livestream on Meredith’s own channel.

THE O FACE BEAT

O, but that’s not all, e.l.f. returns to the music scene after topping charts on Billboard and Spotify with its famous “eyes.lips.face.” song. Aptly named, Lip Positions, e.l.f.’s new beat kicks off a lips-only “dance” campaign on TikTok. e.l.f. superfans can stream the song on Spotify or YouTube to master the lyrics and create their own lip positions. Meredith will be showing off her lip positions choreography on TikTok to the saucy lyrics, “Give me dirty talk lips; One swipe all night; Give me spicy, tastes nice, on my lips want to kiss ‘em.” The track captures the unapologetic vibe of O FACE – while encouraging our community to join in.

“This is e.l.f. Cosmetics biggest lipstick launch yet, and we’re going all in,” Kory adds. “We’re disrupting norms in another eyes.lips.first. entertaining beauty moment— the kind our e.l.f. community has come to anticipate for pure joy.”

O FACE Lipstick is available on elfcosmetics.com and at national retailers such as Target, Walmart and Ulta Beauty. It is available internationally at Douglas, and it will be available in the UK at Boots on February 15.

Check in for more O FACE moments on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok.

About e.l.f. Cosmetics:

Since 2004, e.l.f. Cosmetics has made the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip and face. We make high-quality, prestige-inspired cosmetics and skin care products at an extraordinary value and are proud to be 100% vegan and cruelty-free. As one of the first online beauty brands, e.l.f. continues to attract a highly engaged audience and set benchmarks with new digital platforms. Our brand is widely available at leading retailers such as Target, Walmart and Ulta Beauty, and has a growing international presence. Learn more by visiting www.elfcosmetics.com