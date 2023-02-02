Life Science Connect Drives 5x Revenue Growth with ON24

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Life Science Connect, a media publishing and marketing and sales enablement company, scaled their webinar program output by 4X and improved their efficiency by 95%, resulting in 5X revenue growth. ON24 (NYSE: ONTF), a leading digital engagement platform that helps sales and marketing teams create engaging experiences, generate data-driven insights and drive pipeline and revenue growth.

As a leading life sciences publishing company, Life Science Connect needed a way to deliver valuable thought leadership with audiences across the entire drug development process and share insights about that audience engagement with their clients so that they can connect with their prospective buyers. That’s why Life Science Connect chose ON24 as its platform for digital engagement, giving them an innovative way to quickly deliver digital experiences at scale while providing an unparalleled source of first-party data.

“The first-party data we generate with ON24 is more substantial than we can get anywhere else,” said Miles Szkoda, Virtual Event Director, Life Science Connect. “We integrate ON24 data with our internal marketing data to get a holistic view of the people who engage with our content. That is powerful.”

Through its network of online life sciences publications, Life Science Connect develops expert content and resources for its community of professionals in the pharmaceutical, medical research and clinical sectors. With ON24 Webcast Elite, Life Science Connect was able to scale from 20 to over 100 annual webinars that were integrated with their custom in-house marketing automation platform. Additionally, they were able to utilize ON24’s automation capability to eliminate nearly 40 hours a month of work when it came to set up and creation.

“The ability to scale our program output with ON24 is game-changing,” says Szodka. “With the time we’re saving on every webinar, we’re able to drive continuous ROI for our business while elevating the experience for our audience.”

Across their digital experiences, the organization utilizes the library of ON24 engagement tools to surface product interest and buying intent from their audience. These data-driven insights are key to differentiating Life Science Connect and elevate the value they provide to their clients.

“Life Science Connect demonstrates the impact that a digital engagement strategy can have on both the publishing and life sciences industries. Because Life Science Connect can drive deep engagement and automatically surface those as insights, they are able to go beyond lead generation and provide a strategic, full-funnel solution for their clients,” said Tessa Barron, Vice President of Marketing, ON24. “We’re proud to help power this transformation and enable Life Science Connect to build client partnerships that are truly win-win.”

ON24 Webcast Elite is a part of the ON24 experience product portfolio, which also includes ON24 Forums, ON24 Engagement Hub, ON24 Target, ON24 Go Live and ON24 Virtual Conference. Through the ON24 platform, sales and marketing organizations create webinar, virtual event and content experiences that drive deep engagement, generate data-driven insights and deliver revenue growth.

To learn more about how ON24 powers Life Science Connect’s digital engagement strategy, read the story here: https://www.on24.com/customer-stories/life-science-connects-webinar-program-drives-5x-revenue-growth-with-improved-efficiency-increased-output/

About Life Science Connect

Life Science Connect hosts an online community network that spans the entire life sciences ecosystem, from discovery through commercialization, and covers topics across the industry including clinical trials, biopharma, and outsourcing. The organization helps its reader audiences and strategic partners connect, collaborate and contribute to help eliminate buying and selling inefficiencies and accelerate the advancement of life-improving innovation.

About ON24

ON24 is on a mission to re-imagine how companies engage, understand and build relationships with their audience in a digital world. Through our leading sales and marketing platform for digital engagement, businesses use our portfolio of webinar, virtual event and content experiences to drive engagement and generate first-party data, delivering revenue growth across the enterprise – from demand generation to customer success to partner enablement.

ON24 powers digital engagement for more than 2,000 customers worldwide, including 3 of the 5 largest global technology companies, 3 of the 6 largest US banks, 3 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies, and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial manufacturers, enabling organizations to reach millions of professionals a month for billions of engagement minutes per year with all the first-party data being captured, generated and integrated from one place. ON24 is headquartered in San Francisco with global offices in North America, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

