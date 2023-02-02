First Alberta Clinical Site for Study of Psychedelic-Assisted Treatment for Alcohol Use Disorder Approved

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SABI Mind is the first clinical site in Alberta to be approved for a study investigating psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy in the treatment of individuals with Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD). The study, sponsored by Clairvoyant Therapeutics, is the first of its kind in Canada and is now currently recruiting individuals diagnosed with AUD to participate.

Psilocybin, one of the natural psychedelic chemicals found in several species of mushrooms, can produce a deep altered state of consciousness, and has been shown to be safe and effective in the treatment of a number of mental health conditions and substance use disorders. Recently, a study conducted by scientists at New York University found that participants with alcohol use disorder that received psilocybin-assisted therapy reduced heavy drinking by 83%, compared with a 51% reduction among those who received antihistamine placebo.

“Substance use disorders are notoriously difficult to treat, and impacted individuals face significantly increased risks of morbidity and mortality,” says Philippe Lucas PhD, President at SABI Mind and co-investigator in the study. “The combined pharmacological and psychological effects of psilocybin - particularly when complemented with psychotherapy in an environment conducive to healing - show tremendous promise as a novel treatment for alcohol use disorder, and it’s a pleasure to work with Clairvoyant on the investigation of this novel treatment modality.”

Over three-quarters of Albertans aged 15 and older report drinking alcohol, and per capita consumption in Alberta continues to be higher than the national average. Heavy alcohol use is recognized as the third leading risk factor for premature death and disability, and is a known risk factor for many preventable chronic diseases including cardiovascular disease, cancer and diabetes.

“Substance use disorders are typically due to a combination of environmental, social and personal factors,” says Dr. Lauren Zanussi MD psychiatric lead at SABI Mind, and Primary Investigator at the Calgary study site. “Psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy may prove to be a safe and effective intervention for patients struggling with alcohol use disorder that may not have responded to traditional psychotherapeutic or pharmacological treatments.”

This protocol - which was reviewed and approved by Health Canada and HREBA - is the first study of psychedelic-assisted therapy for substance use disorder in Alberta, and is the only clinical trial of psilocybin assisted psychotherapy to treat substance use disorder currently taking place in Canada.

“Clairvoyant is trailblazing a path to global health through psilocybin therapy, and is pleased to continue to explore the value of psilocybin as a therapeutic agent for the treatment of alcohol use disorder,” says Damian Kettlewell, CEO, Clairvoyant Therapeutics. “Sharing a deep commitment to rigorous scientific inquiry and collaborating with the team at SABI Mind will help advance our efforts to develop evidence-based psychedelic therapies to help patients struggling with AUD live healthier lives.”

For more information on this clinical trial, please visit: www.sabimind.com/audstudy.

About SABI Mind

Located in Calgary, SABI Mind supports the careful and necessary mending of mental health and chronic pain through psychedelic-assisted therapies. Founded by a group of Calgary-based entrepreneurs brought face-to-face with the challenges of those suffering from mental health conditions, SABI Mind empowers those discouraged by the conventional medicine methods with a patient-centred treatment model supported by experienced psychiatrists, anesthesiologists, therapists, client experience specialists, and other clinic staff specially trained in ketamine-assisted psychotherapy.

Learn more at www.sabimind.com. Follow SABI Mind on Instagram: www.instagram.com/sabimind/, Facebook: www.facebook.com/SABIMIND and Twitter: https://twitter.com/SabiMind

About Clairvoyant Therapeutics

Clairvoyant Therapeutics is a Canadian biotechnology company changing the face of psychedelic therapy with a speed-to-market clinical strategy designed to enable psilocybin therapy in the E.U., the U.K., and Canada to treat patients living with Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) beginning in 2026. The company’s exceptional team, with a proven clinical track record and deep drug development experience, has made Clairvoyant the most advanced company globally developing psilocybin therapy for the treatment of AUD. Clairvoyant is committed to meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose and is a pending B Corporation Certification. Clairvoyant is a member of Life Science BC and Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO).

Learn more at www.clairvoyantrx.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn and Twitter.