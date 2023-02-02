Next Level Apparel and GK Global Form Strategic Nearshore Fabric Supply Partnership

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Next Level Apparel (NLA) today announced a strategic partnership with GK Global (GK) to provide nearshore fabric. The combination of NLA, a top provider of premium blank apparel and GK, a diversified global textiles company, is the latest advancement toward 100% U.S. grown cotton for NLA’s entire apparel line.

“There are many benefits of this partnership with GK, including shorter lead times and reduced exposure to geopolitical risks,” said NLA CEO Randy Hales. “Bringing our fabric production closer to home allows us to have complete supply chain transparency, including upstream traceability to the cotton.”

Founded in 2003, NLA is a leading designer, manufacturer and supplier of premium blank apparel for the printwear, retail, brand specialty and other decorated apparel markets.

“In 2022 GK invested more than $236 million (USD) aimed at expanding our world-class operations and allowing us to bring the full strength of our global supply chain to our relationship with NLA,” said GK Chairman Yusuf Amdani. “We are proud to partner with the leading printwear brand and to grow together by delivering the highest quality and responsibly sourced products available in the market today.”

GK's Textile operations were established in Central America and Mexico more than three decades ago. At that time the company was one of the first foreign textile investors in Honduras, and since then has established vertically integrated production covering all facets of the textile supply chain to include innovative and sustainable fibers, yarns, fabrics, and garment manufacturing.

Next Level Apparel is a design innovator, industry leader and top supplier of premium blank apparel. NLA put its stamp on the map as a blank apparel pioneer in the printwear industry by answering the call to its customers’ need for a Sublimation T-shirt. The company’s passion for exceptional craftsmanship catalyzed the development of more styles and ultimately formed the Next Level Apparel® brand – putting the customer first, always, and in all ways. The company’s tagline, “Ready to Inspire,”™ is a commitment to finding new ways to make it easier for customers to keep their shelves fully stocked with thoughtfully designed premium blank apparel that offers exceptional printability. NLA is committed to sustainable, legally compliant, and ethical operations worldwide.

GK Global is a private multinational company with operations in textiles, real estate, technology, agriculture, and lifestyle supported by operations in nine countries across the globe. Built on a foundation of pioneering and innovative spirit combined with a forward-thinking pulse and drive toward sustainability that generates real change and a better quality of life in the long term locally, nationally, and globally.