Mobile Commerce Platform Fintiv Partners with Geoswift to Enable Cross-border Digital Remittance in Asia

AUSTIN, Texas & VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fintiv, a leading mobile commerce platform that brings together payments, loyalty programs, and mobile marketing in one place, has partnered with Geoswift, a payment technology company with significant expertise in Asian cross-border payments, to enable digital remittance payments into Asia through Fintiv’s versatile mobile wallets.

The partnership will provide Fintiv’s customers the unique capability of making person-to-person or business-to-business payments into China, India, and many other Asian countries, directly from wallet accounts. With Geoswift’s superior geographical reach through its “GeoRemit” product line, Fintiv’s payment platform can now connect to an extensive number of domestic banks or mobile wallets in Asian countries and territories. For example, payments can be delivered instantly to either the UnionPay debit/credit cards or Alipay wallets of beneficiaries in China.

“ We are proud to announce a partnership with Geoswift as part of our global digital currency network, and very excited to expand our reach into China and Hong Kong. Supporting Geoswift’s platform with Fintiv technology while enabling our clients to make payments and remittances in Yuan and Hong Kong Dollars is strategically beneficial”, said David Hanna, Chairman of Fintiv.

“ Geoswift and Fintiv share an unwavering commitment to make the world a more mobile and connected place. This collaboration will give customers an exceptional digital payment experience with great convenience and efficiency, to connect with families, friends, or business partners overseas,” said Raymond Qu, founder and CEO of Geoswift.

About Fintiv

Fintiv is a global leader in mobile payments and digital banking, having deployed over 75 ecosystems in more than 35 countries, for clients serving more than 1.5 billion consumers. Fintiv is also a pioneer in mobile technology, having deployed the first mobile wallet in the USA in the early 2000s, resulting in explosive growth achieving Unicorn status by 2015. During the same period the company built one of the most significant and relevant patent portfolios globally, and is now managing over 150 patents. Fintiv operates several subsidiaries providing digital payments, commerce, and banking services.

About Geoswift

Geoswift is an innovative, globalized payment technology company, with a distinct niche in Asian cross-border payments. Since its inception in 2010, the name Geoswift has been synonymous with frictionless cross-border fund flows throughout the world. Geoswift is a leading authorized payment service provider in the US, UK and China, offering global acquiring and issuing capabilities for key financial institutions. Widely recognized for its proprietary technologies, extensive knowledge of global and local regulatory requirements, strong banking networks, and global operations, Geoswift provides a customized one-stop cross-border payment solution to businesses of any size. In addition, Geoswift runs several currency exchange stores throughout China. Headquartered in Vancouver, Geoswift has regional offices in Beijing, Hong Kong, Shanghai, San Francisco, London, Singapore and Shenzhen – offering payment solutions to clients globally.

For more information, visit Geoswift.com or Fintivtech.com.