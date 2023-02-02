Round Table Capital Partners Sells Ardurra Group, Inc.

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Round Table Capital Partners (“RTC”), a private equity fund specializing in middle market growth platforms, today announced that it sold a significant majority of outstanding shares of its portfolio company Ardurra Group, Inc. (“Ardurra” or the “Company”), to an affiliate of Littlejohn & Co., LLC. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Led by industry veteran Ernesto Aguilar as CEO and an all-star team of executives and entrepreneurs, Ardurra is among the fastest growing players in the Architecture, Engineering and Consulting services industry. With significant exposure to high growth states and attractive end-markets, Ardurra has successfully expanded scale and scope of services across water/wastewater, transportation and aviation end-markets with 70+ offices in the United States since the inception.

“RTC is incredibly proud of and grateful to the current CEO Ernesto Aguilar and the entire Ardurra team for the outstanding work they have done in building this platform. In addition to executing on an aggressive growth plan, both organic and acquisitive, this team has also managed to build a best-in-class corporate infrastructure and instill a highly-engaged, high-performance culture that is truly differentiated,” commented Christopher Lee, Co-Founder and Co-Managing Partner at RTC.

Tony Brindisi, RTC’s other Co-Founder and Co-Managing Partner, added, “Our goal in building the Ardurra organization was always to build a market-leading growth platform and to ultimately find a strong partner that was well-positioned to support the organization in achieving its next phase of expansion. We are excited to pass the torch to Littlejohn and look forward to following their success.”

"RTC has been an outstanding partner for our organization. They have supported our vision of growing a national professional services firm by committing to our values of being Employee-Centric, Client Focused and Results Driven. RTC’s financial and strategic support has allowed us to establish a strong foundation for continued industry leading growth, and our entire organization is appreciative of their unwavering trust and support over the last five years," Ernesto added.

Evercore acted as exclusive financial advisor and Greenberg Traurig, LLP acted as legal advisor to Ardurra and RTC.

About Ardurra Group, Inc.:

Headquartered in Miami, FL, Ardurra provides highly technical engineering and design services across the United States for water, transportation and aviation end markets. Ardurra’s innovative, technically driven services enable local communities to provide residents with total water management solutions, transit and transportation solutions, and develop sustainable and resilient infrastructure, among many other services. For more information about Ardurra, visit https://ardurra.com/

About Round Table Capital Partners:

RTC Partners is a private investment firm that specializes in building middle market growth platforms. Together with management partners, RTC builds market leading companies through a combination of acquisitive and organic growth, while establishing highly professionalized corporate infrastructures that are capable of scaling organizations to the next level. Our strategies focus on high-growth niches of professional, business and healthcare services industries. Our team has successfully completed over 60 transactions since 2017. For more information about RTC, visit https://www.rtcpartners.com/