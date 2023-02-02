Kyndryl to Help Drive Stellantis’ IT Infrastructure Transformation

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kyndryl (NYSE:KD), the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced a new agreement with Stellantis to provide technology services and manage the company’s core IT infrastructure.

Under the agreement, Kyndryl will support Stellantis through the management of IT infrastructure services across its operations. Stellantis will use Kyndryl Bridge, an open integration platform that delivers solutions by leveraging Kyndryl’s core technology strengths, for real-time insights and unprecedented control over its IT environment.

“ We are excited to support Stellantis’ transformation,” said Angelo Cirocco, Managing Partner, Kyndryl. “ They are charting a course for operational excellence and using Kyndryl’s leading-edge technologies to support them as an industry leader in sustainable solutions.”

Kyndryl will infuse automation to drive efficiencies, provide global service capabilities to align with business priorities, and improve the quality of day-to-day IT performance to ensure smooth and efficient operations across Stellantis’ manufacturing facilities.

Kyndryl will leverage its talent base including at its India Customer Innovation Center for advanced delivery capabilities and customized solutions to support Stellantis’ needs.

Global in scale, the agreement spans operations in the U.S., Latin America, Italy, France, Poland and India.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider, serving thousands of enterprise customers in more than 60 countries. The company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

About Stellantis