LoJack Partners with Hendrick Motorsports as New Sponsor

WESTLAKE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LoJack by Spireon – Solera’s market-leading connected car solution – today announced a new multi-year partnership with 14-time NASCAR Cup Series champions Hendrick Motorsports.

The LoJack logo will be featured on the transporters and pit boxes of all four Hendrick Motorsports teams with drivers Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, William Byron, and Alex Bowman. The associate-level partnership is a three-year agreement through 2025.

“This partnership is the result of a long, successful relationship between LoJack and Hendrick Automotive Group,” said Alberto Cairo, Solera’s Managing Director of Vehicle and Fleet Solutions. “We’re proud to join the most successful team in NASCAR Cup Series history and look forward to the opportunities that come with it.”

LoJack’s connected technology helps car dealerships retain customers, manage lots, and protect inventory from theft. Drivers can also use LoJack to keep track of their car’s location, battery life, service reminders, driving behavior, and more.

“We are excited about this new chapter for LoJack and the Hendrick Motorsports team,” said Brian Skutta, Spireon’s President of Automotive. “We want to thank Hendrick Motorsports for their support and are confident that this partnership will lead to success on and off the racetrack.”

Hendrick Motorsports has long been a premier NASCAR team and holds the all-time Cup Series records for championships (14), points-paying race victories (291), and laps led (more than 77,000). The organization also has an active 37-year streak of winning at least one race per season.

“We’re very proud to welcome LoJack as a new Hendrick Motorsports partner,” said Jeff Andrews, president and general manager of Hendrick Motorsports. “They’ve maintained a tremendously successful relationship with our teammates at Hendrick Automotive Group, and we’re excited to see it expand into racing. We look forward to working with LoJack to build a successful marketing program that will resonate with our loyal fans.”

The NASCAR Cup Series season kicks off on Feb. 5 with the Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, followed by the 65th running of the DAYTONA 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 19.

For more information, visit www.lojack.com.

About LoJack

LoJack, a Solera company, is a leading connected car solution. Built for dealers and their customers, it features industry-leading technology that provides efficient lot management, increases aftermarket sales, boosts customer retention, and protects vehicles. With real-time visibility and rich data insights that enhance key facets of the dealership, LoJack provides more than just theft protection. For consumers, LoJack keeps vehicles and loved ones safe with 24/7 GPS monitoring technology and speeding alerts, trip history, and theft assistance that recovers stolen vehicles with a high recovery rate. In 2022, LoJack was acquired by Solera, the global leader in vehicle lifecycle management.

About Hendrick Motorsports

Founded by Rick Hendrick in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports is the winningest team in NASCAR Cup Series history. At the sport’s premier level, the organization holds the all-time records in every major statistical category, including championships (14), points-paying race victories (291) and laps led (more than 77,000). It has earned at least one race win in a record 38 different seasons, including an active streak of 37 in a row (1986-2022). The team fields four full-time Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series with drivers Alex Bowman, William Byron, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson. Headquartered on more than 100 acres in Concord, North Carolina, Hendrick Motorsports employs approximately 600 people. For more information, please visit HendrickMotorsports.com or interact on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.