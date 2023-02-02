Dassault Systèmes Developed a New Data Science Solution to Allow Renault Group to Optimize Vehicle Costs

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today announced that Renault Group is leveraging the data science capabilities of Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform to understand the increase of raw material prices and model the most relevant optimization scenarios to reduce the impact on vehicle production costs.

The deployment of a cost intelligence solution extends Renault Group’s use of the 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud from design and engineering to the strategic business functions of costing and purchasing, enabling these new users to contribute to the car manufacturer’s technological and digital transformation. Access to data-driven, actionable insights that are projected on the virtual twin of a vehicle offers them innovative ways to balance vehicle design with business.

Competitive automotive manufacturers must balance sustainability with regulatory requirements as well as inflation. Highly volatile raw material prices due to armed conflicts, health crises, climate change, consumer demands and other global factors make it difficult to ensure a return on investment when aligning the price of a vehicle with the cost of its parts.

In this challenging economic context, the 3DEXPERIENCE platform provides Renault Group with a unique combination of artificial intelligence, machine learning, collaborative business processes and an enriched single 3D data model of the vehicle to better manage the business impacts of market volatility. Renault Group can aggregate equipment designs, configurations, historical data and forecasts, and test different design scenarios in a virtual twin to understand, anticipate, quantify and optimize vehicle price and cost, as well as improve equipment purchasing negotiations by sharing these insights with other stakeholders.

“In a previous announcement, we talked about the virtual twin of the car and the entreprise to support the ‘Renaulution’ plan,” said Laurence Montanari, Vice President, Transportation & Mobility Industry, Dassault Systèmes. “Our cost intelligence solution with NETVIBES artificial intelligence has allowed Renault to connect its data across the entreprise in less than six months. Now, we are extending the virtual twin from the vehicle to the supply chain. During this uncertain time, our solutions have given companies the ability to simulate and anticipate impacts due to supply chain shortages or raw material price increases. This project extends the platform’s usage to new business audiences at Renault Group to tackle the new challenges of our decade such as inflation, volatility and regulatory requirements.”

Renault Group is using the “Global Modular Architecture” industry solution experience based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, which integrates the cost intelligence solution. The cost intelligence solution is also available to companies in other industries that Dassault Systèmes serves.

