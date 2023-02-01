Talkdesk Joins the Jack Henry™ Vendor Integration Program

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Talkdesk®, Inc., a global cloud contact center leader for customer-obsessed companies, today announced that it has joined the Jack Henry™ Vendor Integration Program (VIP). Participation in the program provides Talkdesk with access to Jack Henry’s technical resources to enable Talkdesk Financial Services Experience Cloud™ to integrate with Symitar® core platform. The Vendor Integration Program is designed to help ensure that Jack Henry’s customers can easily and rapidly deploy third-party products.

Talkdesk integrates with Symitar via SymXchange™, a services-based programming interface that enables third-party vendors and credit unions to access the platform’s core data and business rules. The integrity of data is maintained throughout any data exchange because access to business rules and data is managed through a service layer which governs these interactions.

Financial Services Experience Cloud offers credit unions and banks an end-to-end contact center platform to improve the customer experience for their members or clients. With powerful out-of-the-box integrations, pre-configured financial services workflows, omnichannel capabilities, and pre-trained virtual agents, financial institutions can deliver seamless experiences across channels, enable digital self-service, and improve operational efficiencies.

The integration with Symitar allows member and client data to be accessed directly from the Talkdesk solution, creating a holistic view of the customer within the agent workspace and digital self-service channels. Talkdesk makes it easy for Jack Henry’s customers to streamline the customer journey from digital-self service channels to personalized interactions with a live agent.

“Through tight integration between contact center and core banking platforms, credit unions can realize significant value, orchestrating seamless, secure, and contextual experiences across their members’ preferred channels,” said Venkat Iyer, Talkdesk global head of products and engineering, industries and integrations. “Our participation in the Jack Henry VIP program reflects the continued investment Talkdesk is making in the financial services industry.”

Jack Henry’s VIP takes the customer out of the middle, providing vendors with direct access to Jack Henry’s technical resources and test systems. VIP inclusion is not an endorsement of the vendor’s product.

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.®

Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For more than 45 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 8,000 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.

About Talkdesk

Talkdesk® is a global cloud contact center leader for customer-obsessed companies. Our automation-first customer experience solutions optimize our customers’ most critical customer service processes. Our speed of innovation, vertical expertise, and global footprint reflect our commitment to ensuring that businesses can deliver better experiences across any industry and through any channel, resulting in higher customer satisfaction and accelerated business outcomes.

Talkdesk is a registered trademark of Talkdesk, Inc. All product and company names are trademarks™ or registered® trademarks of their respective holders. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by them.

Additional Resources:

Social Networks: