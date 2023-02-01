PingPod Partners With JOOLA as Exclusive Equipment Provider in Multi-Year Global Deal

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PingPod, the radically fun new 24/7 ping pong concept, has announced a multi-year deal with JOOLA to be its exclusive table tennis equipment and performance apparel supplier. As part of the deal, JOOLA will become a Title Sponsor for PingPod Leagues and PingPod and JOOLA will collaborate on co-branded apparel and accessories.

Tom Nguyen, JOOLA Chief Marketing Officer, says “This partnership marks our biggest investment in ping pong in the US, but more than that, it creates a deeper relationship between two innovative, tech-forward partners.” The two companies will celebrate the deal at an activation event February 15 at PingPod’s newly opened Downtown Brooklyn location.

PingPod has been a smash since its 2020 launch in New York City on the Lower East Side, quickly meeting customer demand by adding additional NYC locations on West 37th Street; Williamsburg; Astoria; East 86th Street; and the newest location in Downtown Brooklyn. The company recently opened a location in Philadelphia and a private pod at The Strand in Chatham NJ. More NYC locations and expansion to other cities are coming, with more than 20 Pod locations expected by year end 2023. “We believe JOOLA is the perfect partner for our expansion across multiple disciplines,” said PingPod CEO Max Kogler. “This deal will be able to keep pace with our rapid growth. We are thrilled to have a partner aligned with our mission to make ping pong accessible to everyone.”

JOOLA is a storied brand in table tennis and has recently added a leading position in the fast-growing sport of Pickleball. For table tennis, the company provides next generation equipment including tables, rackets, blades, rubbers, balls, apparel, nets, and robots. “The PingPod concept – Ping Pong for Everyone – is aligned with JOOLA’s core values: Inclusion, Innovation, and Inspiration,” said JOOLA USA CEO Richard Lee. “We are thrilled to partner with PingPod and, together, elevate the sport of table tennis.”

The PingPod business model is unique – a network of the world’s first tech-enabled autonomous (no onsite employees) table tennis “pods,” open 24/7. Pods are typically highly visible street-level retail spaces with one to six tables, available to rent in 30-minute increments through PingPod’s app.

The PingPod formula has proven popular for everyone from casual players seeking fun date nights and expert players training for their next table tennis tournament, to those seeking afterschool classes for kids and fun spots for private parties. Since opening, PingPod has registered more than 36,000 people to play, with new customer sign-ups closing in on 3,500 per month.

How PingPod Works: Using the PingPod app, you register online with your credit card and reserve a table 24/7 at the street-level storefront “pods”. Entrance to the light and airy space comes via digital access on your phone. At your table, you’re provided with a full basket of high-quality balls and free paddles to use, if you don’t already have your own. Want to capture a great rally for posterity? Push a button alongside the table and you’ll get the “instant replay” by email. Looking for partners? Join PingPod’s #OpenMatching Slack channel and you’ll find community. Seeking competition? Join PingPod’s leagues and compete in divisions organized by skill. Winners compete for prizes and bragging rights in the robust PingPod community. Safety and security are handled through proprietary 24/7 security video monitoring.

