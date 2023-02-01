Balfour Beatty Awarded $242.35 Million Design-Build Contract by North Carolina Department of Transportation

HAVELOCK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) has awarded Balfour Beatty a $242.35 million design-build contract to deliver improvements to Interstate U.S. 70 between the Havelock Bypass and east of Thurman Road in Craven County. The project will upgrade the 6.4-mile section of U.S. 70 to improve mobility and military interconnectivity, support economic development and increase safety along the corridor.

Balfour Beatty will lead the design and construction of the project’s structures and roadways, an expertise of the company’s Southeast team who have been working along the interstate to deliver the U.S. 70 Havelock Bypass and U.S. 70 James City projects. According to NCDOT, the newly awarded project is intended to improve the U.S. 70 corridor, the future Interstate 42, between Raleigh and the Port of Morehead City to interstate standards.

“The Division looks forward to working with Balfour Beatty on another U.S. 70/Future I-42 project. They are currently upgrading U.S. 70 to interstate standards in James City and on the Havelock Bypass project. We are excited about getting underway on the section that will connect the two,” said NCDOT Division 2 Construction Engineer Cadmus Capehart, PE.

“Our Southeast region team is honored to leverage our design-build expertise and unique abilities in self-performing structures and roadway scope on another improvement project along Interstate U.S. 70,” said Mark Johnnie, Balfour Beatty senior vice president of Southeast Civils operations. “We look forward to building on our more than 20-year relationship with NCDOT and the opportunity to help the state achieve its long-term transportation needs in its growing communities.”

Construction is expected to commence in late 2023 with an expected completion in Summer 2028. For more information on the U.S. 70 improvement project between Havelock Bypass and Thurman Road please visit ncdot.gov.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty is an industry-leading provider of general contracting, at-risk construction management and design-build services for public and private sector clients across the United States. Performing heavy civil and vertical construction, the company is part of Balfour Beatty plc (LSE: BBY), a leading international infrastructure group that provides innovative and efficient infrastructure that underpins our daily lives, supports communities and enables economic growth. Balfour Beatty is ranked among the top domestic building contractors in the United States by Engineering News-Record. To learn more, visit www.balfourbeattyus.com.