United Steelworkers: Workers reject Telus’ paltry contract offer

BURNABY, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a nearly two-to-one vote, 6,800 Telus workers across Canada, represented by the United Steelworkers union Local 1944, have rejected a final offer from Telus. A 65.3% majority of the 72.7% members who voted rejected the contract offer.

“Telus workers are tired of seeing their co-workers’ jobs shipped overseas, while they are working hard, making the company more profitable,” said USW National Director Marty Warren. “This rejection reflects our members growing frustration at how they are being treated by Telus.”

Telus tabled the final offer, then broke off negotiations in late December. Voting took place concurrent to a series of 15 cross-country meetings over the last two weeks, via Zoom.

“Members deserve better than what Telus is offering. This means no years with zero wage increases, like Telus is trying to impose,” said Jayson Little, USW staff representative, working with USW Local 1944 to reach a contract. “Workers are expecting a fair agreement that respects their contributions and makes improvements in line with their work.”

Negotiations had been ongoing for more than 14-months to reach a new collective agreement, which expired on December 31, 2021. The two sides have been in federal conciliation since November.

Telus workers helped produce $17.26 billion in revenue in 2021, the highest ever for the company. In the second and third quarters of 2022, workers produced record revenues of $4.4 billion and $4.7 billion respectively.

In December, the USW launched a series of ads taking aim at Telus’ offshoring of jobs and the executive compensation, which is the highest in the sector:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uE-Y36_f5vc

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YgcqQaAuDjw

USW Local 1944 represents 6,800 members working in customer sales, service, support and clerical positions and technology/skilled trades positions, with members based in every region of the country.

The United Steelworkers union represents 225,000 members in nearly every economic sector across Canada and is the largest private-sector union in North America with 850,000 members in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.

