Forsee Power Will Equip the Kiepe Electric Traction Chains of Van Hool's 100% Fast-Charging Battery Buses

Forsee Power (Paris:FORSE), the expert in smart battery systems and European leader in batteries for electric buses, announces that it will equip German electrical systems supplier Kiepe Electric with its battery system on board a new Van Hool bi-articulated bus with a high level of service (BHLS) benefiting from an Alstom SRS conductive ground-based static fast charging system, in Île-de-France region in France.

The transport solution, chosen by Île-de-France Mobilités, the transport authority for the Ile-de-France region, is intended for two bus lines with dedicated lanes, T Zen 4 and T Zen 5.

A unique fast-charging solution with FORSEE PULSE 15 high-power battery systems

The new buses will run on dedicated bus lanes for most of the route, ensuring a high frequency of service (one bus every 5 minutes during peak hours). To ensure flexibility and performance, both lines will be equipped with Alstom's unique innovative conductive ground-based static charging system (SRS).

Thus, Forsee Power was chosen by Kiepe Electric to equip the buses with smart battery systems. They can be recharged multiple times with high power at each end of the line for optimal operations. For detours, buses can also be recharged at bus stops provided for this purpose, with additional ground-based charging stations. Designed specifically for this use, Forsee Power's high-power batteries composed of LTO lithium-ion cells have been sized into a complete system adapted to very high-power charging needs with a long lifespan. In addition, they incorporate a very high level of security and meet all the required standards.

Each bus will be equipped with a FORSEE PULSE 15 battery system consisting of eleven parallel battery packs. The high-power battery system will charge in a few minutes only, allowing the bus to operate 24/7 in full autonomy, 365 days a year.

Accessible to all, including people with reduced mobility, these two lines will offer more comfort for passengers, thanks to bright, 100% electric buses fully equipped with air-conditioning, USB ports, wide sliding doors and video surveillance. Travelers will benefit from smooth journeys, with comfortable stations, equipped with bus parking and connections to the network.

Different lines for Paris

These buses were designed for the needs of two Tzen lines in Île-de-France: line TZen 4, replacing the current line 402 between La Treille in Viry-Chatillon and Corbeil-Essonnes station (the busiest in the Paris suburbs, with almost 26,000 passengers every day) and will cover a distance of 14.8 kilometres.

The TZen 5 line is a new 9.5-kilometer bus line linking the 13th arrondissement of Paris to Choisy-le-Roi via Ivry-sur-Seine and Vitry-sur-Seine in 33 minutes only.

Forsee Power, leader in battery systems for electric buses in Europe

This contract with electric traction and auxiliary systems supplier Kiepe Electric expands Forsee Power's activities in the bus market in Europe, contributing to the decarbonisation of urban transport through sustainable battery systems, designed for efficient and safe zero-emissions operations.

Forsee Power is today the leader on the European market, supplying the largest number of manufacturers, with more than 1,600 electric buses equipped with their battery systems. The Group offers a very complete range with high-energy and high-power battery solutions to cover depot charging, opportunity charging and ultra-fast charging needs. Forsee Power is also the market leader of batteries for hydrogen buses, for which power batteries are essential to traction, in addition to the fuel cell.

“We are delighted to extend our partnership with Kiepe Electric, further strengthening our leading position in the electric bus market in Europe. Forsee Power is committed alongside its customers to decarbonize urban transport. Our FORSEE PULSE range, adapted to very fast charging needs and with an excellent lifespan, is an essential asset for meeting the challenges of zero-emission public transport,” explains Sébastien Rembauville-Nicolle, VP Business Development at Forsee Power.

Forsee Power batteries are manufactured in Chasseneuil-du-Poitou in France, where the Group benefits from an installed capacity of 1 GWh, scalable to meet the growing demand for electromobility in Europe.

Forsee Power est un groupe industriel français spécialisé dans les systèmes de batteries intelligents pour un transport électrique durable (véhicules légers, camions, bus, trains, navires). Acteur majeur en Europe, en Asie et en Amérique du Nord, le Groupe conçoit, assemble et fournit des systèmes de gestion de l'énergie basés sur les cellules parmi les plus robustes du marché et assure l'installation, la mise en service et la maintenance sur site ou à distance. Plus de 1 600 bus et 100 000 véhicules légers électriques sont équipés de batteries Forsee Power. Le Groupe propose également des solutions de financement (location de batteries) et des solutions de seconde vie pour les batteries de transport. Forsee Power compte plus de 600 collaborateurs. Pour plus d’informations : www.forseepower.com | @ForseePower