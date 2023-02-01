TimeXtender Announces New Free Plan and Snowflake Integration

Watch as TimeXtender's Head of Customer Success, Joseph Treadwell, gives a mini-demo of our new integration with Snowflake.

Watch as TimeXtender's Head of Customer Success, Joseph Treadwell, gives a mini-demo of our new integration with Snowflake.

AARHUS, Denmark & BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TimeXtender users are now able to leverage Snowflake as a storage target for the Modern Data Warehouse (MDW), alongside SQL and Synapse.

Snowflake is a cloud-based data warehouse platform designed to make it easy and cost-effective to store and analyze data of all sizes, allowing businesses to quickly gain insights and make data-driven decisions. Snowflake's unique architecture leverages the cloud to provide an elastic solution with near-infinite scalability, making it a popular choice for modern data warehousing and analytics projects.

“For the first time ever, users can deploy a TimeXtender data warehouse to non-SQL data storage, while taking advantage of all the powerful data warehousing features that Snowflake offers,” said Heine Krog Iversen, TimeXtender’s Founder and CEO. “Support for Snowflake as a storage target offers a modern, scalable, cloud-based solution for storing and analyzing vast amounts of data, which contributes to our goal of helping users become data-empowered.”

TimeXtender also announced a new Free Plan, which allows users to try their holistic data integration solution, without committing to a paid plan. Users are now able to thoroughly evaluate the TimeXtender product to determine if it is a good fit for their needs, at absolutely no cost.

Details of TimeXtender’s new Free Plan:

Free Access : The Free Plan allows users to experience what it's like to build data solutions 10x faster with TimeXtender, without any up-front cost.

: The Free Plan allows users to experience what it's like to build data solutions 10x faster with TimeXtender, without any up-front cost. Full Functionality : While there are a few limitations, the Free Plan still provides access to all TimeXtender features and capabilities, giving users a great sense of the product's potential.

: While there are a few limitations, the Free Plan still provides access to all TimeXtender features and capabilities, giving users a great sense of the product's potential. Knowledge & Support : When users sign up for the Free Plan, they will receive support from TimeXtender’s Knowledge Base, Training Courses, and Community Forum, where they can ask questions, share information, and connect with other TimeXtender users.

: When users sign up for the Free Plan, they will receive support from TimeXtender’s Knowledge Base, Training Courses, and Community Forum, where they can ask questions, share information, and connect with other TimeXtender users. Easy Upgrades: Once users have started with the Free Plan, they can easily upgrade to a paid plan if they need more advanced features or support.

“With the introduction of our new Free Plan, TimeXtender is making it easier than ever for users to experience the full power of our holistic data integration solution, without any financial commitment,” said Micah Horner, TimeXtender’s Product Marketing Manager. “You don’t have to take our word for it. Now, you can test drive the TimeXtender product yourself and make an informed decision about whether it's the right fit for your needs - all at no cost.”

Full details about TimeXtender’s new Free Plan and Snowflake integration can be found here: https://www.timextender.com/who-we-are/announcements/unleash-your-data-superpowers-with-timextenders-new-free-plan-snowflake-integration

About TimeXtender

TimeXtender is a holistic, metadata-driven solution for data integration. TimeXtender provides all the features you need to build a future-proof data environment capable of ingesting, transforming, modeling, and delivering clean, reliable data in the fastest, most efficient way possible.

You can't optimize for everything all at once. That's why we take a holistic approach to data integration that optimizes for agility, not fragmentation. By unifying each layer of the data stack, TimeXtender empowers you to build data solutions 10x faster, while reducing your costs by 70%-80%.

We do this for one simple reason: because time matters.