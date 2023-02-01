DoorDash and Chegg Partner to Give College Students More Fuel for School

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE: DASH) and Chegg (NYSE: CHGG), the leading student-first connected learning platform, today announced a new partnership to offer US Chegg Study Pack subscribers a free DashPass Student membership, including all the perks and benefits that come with it. Starting today, Chegg subscribers can activate their DashPass Student membership and gain access to convenient, affordable on-demand delivery of everything they need from thousands of eligible restaurants, convenience and grocery stores, and other local and national retailers to fuel their study sessions.

Through the partnership, new and existing US Chegg Study Pack subscribers can get a free DashPass Student membership bundled into their existing Chegg subscription.* With a DashPass Student membership, members can enjoy access to always-on benefits and perks including unlimited $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on eligible orders, 5% DoorDash credits back on every eligible Pickup order, and members-only promotions and DashPass exclusive menu items. Chegg Study Pack is a monthly subscription service offering learning support such as practice tests, and math and writing help.

“We are thrilled to partner with Chegg to empower students with the tools they need to manage their coursework and get everything they desire for school delivered on-demand,” said Rob Edell, GM & Head of Consumer Engagement at DoorDash. “Whether fueling up for a late night study session or stocking up on dorm essentials and supplies for the semester, Chegg Study Pack subscribers can now enjoy all the benefits of a DashPass Student membership for free and unlock convenient, affordable delivery from thousands of restaurants and retailers on DoorDash.”

“Chegg has always focused on saving students time and money. DoorDash is a brand beloved by our users, and through this partnership, we will not only be able to offer them additional value with a free DashPass Student membership, but also help to alleviate some of the everyday stressors of being a college student,” said Mitch Spolan, EVP of Partnerships at Chegg.

DoorDash launched the DashPass Student membership in April 2022, and since then has seen that the back-to-school timeframe and finals week were among the most popular times to order for college students. For just $4.99 a month, a DashPass Student membership is a wallet-friendly option for students at half the price of a standard monthly DashPass membership.

To learn more about the partnership and how to activate the free DashPass Student benefit, consumers can visit http://chegg.com/life/doordash.

About DoorDash

DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in 27 countries across the globe. Founded in 2013, DoorDash builds products and services to help businesses innovate, grow, and reach more customers. DoorDash is building infrastructure for local commerce, enabling merchants to thrive in the convenience economy, giving consumers access to more of their communities, and providing work that empowers. With DoorDash, there is a neighborhood of good in every order.

About Chegg

Millions of people all around the world Learn with Chegg. Our mission is to improve learning and learning outcomes by putting students first. We support life-long learners starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers. The Chegg platform provides products and services to support learners to help them better understand their academic course materials, and also provides personal and professional development skills training, to help them achieve their learning goals. Chegg is a publicly held company based in Santa Clara, California and trades on the NYSE under the symbol CHGG. For more information, visit www.chegg.com.

*DashPass Student Membership Offer: Promotion valid until 8/1/2023 for current Chegg Study Pack subscribers who are at least 18 years old, reside in the U.S., and are enrolled in an accredited college or university in the U.S. Access to one DashPass for Students Membership per Chegg Study Pack account holder. You may only be enrolled in one DashPass plan at a time; current DashPass subscribers will need to cancel their current subscription to redeem this offer. If you cancel your Chegg Study Pack subscription or upon termination of the offer and 30 days’ notice from DoorDash, you will continue to be enrolled in the DashPass for Students membership and will be charged $4.99/month (plus any applicable taxes) on a recurring basis until you cancel your DashPass for Students membership. Any payment method designated in your DoorDash account may be charged. DashPass benefits apply only to eligible orders that meet the minimum subtotal requirement listed on DoorDash for each participating merchant. Other fees (including service fee), taxes, and gratuity may apply on your DashPass orders. Offer subject to change and may be modified or terminated at any time. No cash value. Not transferable. See full offer terms and conditions here and full DashPass terms and conditions here.