Globe Telecom completes successful pilot deployment of MatSing lens antennas.

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MatSing, the pioneer of high-capacity lens antennas, today announced that it has completed a successful pilot deployment with Globe Telecom, the leading mobile network operator (MNO) in the Philippines. The extensive pilot service leveraging MatSing’s patented multi-beam and multi-band lens antennas began in September 2021 and delivered improved network coverage, higher capacity and increased throughput.

Select performance metrics observed on the Globe trial network, attributable to MatSing lens antennas, included:

8.36x improved coverage with stronger and wider LTE signals

7.92x increased average download user throughput

3.1x greater traffic volume and network usage

2.67x enhanced network quality and mobile data connections

"Globe is always a pioneer in adopting new technologies for its customers. The lens antenna technology is another major milestone in Globe's efforts to provide reliable and high-quality mobile connectivity. We are thrilled with the results of the pilot deployment and are excited to continue working with MatSing to bring this innovation to our network on a larger scale," said Gerhard Tan, Head of Network Strategy and Technology Enablement at Globe.

“MatSing is thankful to the Globe team for the opportunity to demonstrate the technical superiority of our patented lens antennas to deliver superior mobile connectivity for their user base,” said MatSing CEO Bo Larsson. “The extensive macro deployment proved that our lens antennas will deliver higher capacity and enhanced performance in all deployment scenarios.”

With the network build-out ongoing, Globe has expressed its intent to deploy the solution in areas hosting major events and in key pilot sites within Visayas and Mindanao region such as Guimaras, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, Cebu, Iloilo, Antique, Aklan, Bohol, Capiz, Bukidnon, Misamis Oriental, Zamboanga del Norte, North Cotabato, and Zamboanga del Sur.

About MatSing

Founded in 2005, MatSing has developed and patented new meta-materials to create the world’s first lightweight and multibeam Lens Antennas. This new approach for high-performance, high-capacity antenna design is more efficient and offers key advantages over traditional antennas, the ability to provide broadband coverage, emit and maintain multiple beams, and to do so cleanly with minimal RF interference. Nationwide coverage isn’t the only critical challenge facing telecoms companies, and MatSing’s lens antenna solution is ideal to meet the capacity demands at outdoor events, stadiums and macro uses in cities, suburbs, and rural areas. Each antenna can provide multiple independent sectors, up to 48, providing the highest capacity across multiple bands with the fewest antennas possible. MatSing lens technology is the perfect fit for 4G LTE and 5G mobile broadband coverage, and it is the most cost-effective network densification tool in the industry.

To learn more about MatSing RF lens antennas, please visit us at MatSing - RF Lens Technologies or send an email to our expert staff at info@matsing.com