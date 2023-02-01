MANSCAPED® Debuts Latest Primetime Commercial Starring Brand Partner, Pete Davidson, and New Product, The Beard Hedger

It takes balls to make beard products this good. MANSCAPED’s new line of beard items includes everything needed to cleanse and style, from shampoo and conditioner to oil and balm. (Photo: Willie Petersen)

Sparse or bushy, patchy or shaggy - customize your trim with The Beard Hedger, featuring an intuitive zoom wheel with 20 different length options and a titanium-coated t-blade for ultra-precise results. (Photo: Willie Petersen)

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MANSCAPED®, the global leader in men’s grooming, and Brand Partner, Pete Davidson, today debut an all-new commercial highlighting the company’s highly anticipated and just-launched electric beard hair trimmer, The Beard Hedger™. Starring a heavily bearded and aptly named Pete Davidson in his breakout performance alongside comedy icon, and sparsely bearded, Pete Davidson (yes, you read that right), the dynamic duo combine their strengths in this lighthearted and laugh-out-loud spot.

“Pete Davidson is known for many things, but growing a full bushy beard isn’t one of them,” said Marcelo Kertész, Chief Marketing Officer of MANSCAPED. “So, with Pete lacking a bit in the facial hair department, we took a uniquely playful approach, creating a spot rife with authenticity and irony for The Beard Hedger – our latest and most exciting product launch to date.

“The banter between Pete and who we are calling ‘Fake Pete’ was a fun and seamless way to introduce the standout qualities of the device, while also reiterating the company’s dedication to providing men with products for every self-care need...even if our Pete isn’t the best ‘face’ for this campaign,” added Kertész.

The ad, titled “The Stand-In” and conceptualized by global creative agency Innocean, opens with Pete introducing The Beard Hedger, MANSCAPED’s newest product: a state-of-the-art facial hair tool that made its formal debut on January 17th. Pete, who sheepishly admits that he “can’t grow a full beard” in the commercial, brings in another, shaggier, Pete Davidson, a. k. a. “Fake Pete,” to properly explain the premium features of the one-of-a-kind beard-sculpting machine. Think: rotary zoom wheel with 20 length settings, titanium-coated, rust-resistant t-blade, waterproof capabilities, sleek two-toned design, and so much more.

As the bearded stand-in takes the stage, Pete is asked to leave as only “talent” is allowed on set. Fake Pete uses his baritone voice to perfectly deliver his lines and is met with applause and laughter by the surrounding director and team. With a slightly bruised ego, real Pete disagrees with the crowd and suggests Fake Pete “let the beard do the talking.” The back-and-forth between the two Petes is rounded out with a cheeky, MANSCAPED-style innuendo just before the commercial’s end.

Launched today, this feel-good Pete Davidson x MANSCAPED commercial is available for your viewing pleasure on MANSCAPED’s YouTube channel and social media accounts. You can catch the new spot on your television as it rolls out on national broadcast stations in the coming days.

Credits

This production came to life on behalf of the team at MANSCAPED®:

Founder & Product (CEO): Paul Tran

CMO: Marcelo KertészSVP, Marketing: Ryan Fiore

VP, Marketing: Joey Kovac

VP, Integrated Creative: Henry Arlander

Executive Creative Director: Charlie Wolff

Executive Producer: Keith Cecere

Director, Global Marketing: Jessica Carlson

Senior Copywriter, Andrew Nackerud

Director of Content: Chris Gronau

Project Manager: Monica Lim

In collaboration with:

Writer/comedian: Dave Sirus

Contributing partners included: creative agency Innocean Worldwide Europe GmbH, production company Lathien Pictures, director Judah Miller, and photographer Willie Petersen.

