CRISP & GREEN Inks Largest Multi-Unit Deal in Company History With 40-Units Sold Across Seven States

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--STEELE BRANDS®, a Minnesota-based company known for establishing and developing healthy lifestyle restaurants, announced today that its flagship brand CRISP & GREEN® has signed a record-breaking 40-unit development deal with franchise partner Rory Kelly of Salads & Smoothies, LLC. This monumental milestone comes at a time when the brand is embarking on its busiest year yet with a goal of 50 locations slated to open across 15 additional states before the end of 2023.

“ Today marks an incredible day for all of us at CRISP & GREEN. In 2016, I had the simple idea that people shouldn’t have to choose between a quick meal and a healthy one,” said Steele Smiley, Founder and Executive Chairman of STEELE BRANDS. “ To see it grow from just a dream into what it is today is a testament to our team, our loyal guests, and our franchisees. Partnering with individuals like Rory who believe in this founding philosophy and align with our vision to bring health and wellness to communities across the country is essential to our success.”

This new 40-unit development agreement adds to Salad & Smoothies’ existing 11-unit agreement with CRISP & GREEN, totaling 51 units. The group is currently operating two locations in Minnesota, and are slated to open all 51 locations by 2028. It’s third location is on track to open this spring in Mankato, MN.

“ I knew immediately upon being introduced to CRISP & GREEN that it was a very special brand and far superior from what you typically see in the fast-casual space. With two units open and operating within our franchise group, we have experienced firsthand the incredible demand for healthy, scratch-made and convenient food,” said franchise partner Rory Kelly. “ Our team believes strongly that this opportunity offers a sustainable model for growth made only stronger by the aspirational wellness brand that CRISP & GREEN has become.”

This particular development deal includes several territories throughout the brand’s home state of Minnesota, as well as launches into new MSA’s including Phoenix, Milwaukee, Indianapolis, Cincinnati, Cleveland, and more. Smiley, alongside newly appointed STEELE BRANDS CEO Kelly C. Baltes, are encouraged by the untapped potential that these markets possess.

“ Having previous experience with several brands in these key markets, I am confident that CRISP & GREEN will meet a demand that is currently not being satisfied,” said Baltes. “ Pairing this with the growing amount of people who are embracing a wellness-driven lifestyle puts us in a great position to reach our ultimate goal to be the #1 healthy fast-casual on the planet.”

In the rapidly growing wellness industry, CRISP & GREEN is leading the charge by offering delicious, scratch-made and chef-crafted food in a convenient, fast casual restaurant setting.

About CRISP & GREEN

CRISP & GREEN was founded in 2016 by CEO Steele Smiley on the belief that nourishing a healthy lifestyle goes beyond the kitchen. The fast casual destination blends healthy and nutritious foods, community engagement and complimentary fitness to create the “Living Crisp” movement. The brand’s goal is to create an approachable environment for all through its exceptional product and world-class hospitality. CRISP & GREEN is experiencing rapid national growth and functions as a rare example of positive growth, expansion and evolution in the current restaurant landscape. For more information, visit www.crispandgreen.com.

About STEELE BRANDS

STEELE BRANDS is the brand development company created by Steele Smiley. The company has a decade of proven success developing disruptive challenger brands that make it easier for people to live healthy lifestyles. The company is focused on partnering with experienced franchise owners to bring healthy lifestyle brands to national scale with a local touch. STEELE BRANDS portfolio includes some of the fastest growing franchises in America including three fast-casual restaurant brands: CRISP & GREEN, STALK & SPADE and PACO & LIME. The company has more than 250 restaurants built and in development across all three brands in 25 states and growing as of January 17, 2023. For more information, visit www.steelebrands.com.