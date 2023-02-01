Riders Share Offers Revolutionary Investment Opportunity

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Riders Share, the largest motorcycle sharing marketplace, today announced a limited-time-only investment opportunity for motorcycle enthusiasts and investors. Leveraging the Republic, a Regulation Crowdfunding (CF) platform, Riders Share will launch a Regulation CF campaign to fuel Riders Share and its buildout of digital and physical infrastructure, propelling it to new levels of success and profitability.

“We are really excited to offer this accessible opportunity to the riders and investors alike,” said Guillermo Cornejo, Chief Executive Officer of Riders Share. “We think we can really change the world of motorcycling with our company, making it more accessible, affordable and enjoyable for people to get out and ride.”

Riders and investors can become a part of the company’s success at an affordable price, payable in cash or credit card. Please visit Republic for deal terms.

Over the last several years, Riders Share has managed some incredible growth and industry leading achievements like:

75% or higher growth for the past two years consecutively

Received 50,000 five star reviews

Ranked #1 on Google for "motorcycle rental" searches and have a proprietary AI vetting system that has given the company the ability to charge lower prices while maintaining high margins

Registered more than 4,000 different motorcycles from every street legal category all across the country

More Americans are getting their motorcycle licenses, and there are now nearly 30 million licensed riders in the United States. However, only 12 million motorcycles are on the road today. Riders Share directly addresses this disparity, by matching riders with motorcycles that aren’t being ridden and enabling them to be rented on the proprietary peer-to-peer rental platform.

About Riders Share

Riders Share, is the world’s largest peer-to-peer motorcycle marketplace platform, matching underutilized motorcycles with vetted riders that want to rent them. Riders Share leverages machine learning to vet riders, provides an insurance policy for owners and offers roadside assistance. With over 250,000 registered users, Riders Share offers the largest variety of motorcycles available to rent in the world, all while providing a superior experience for renters and an extra source of income for owners.

Disclaimer

With regard to communications by an issuer on the Site to gauge interest in a potential securities offering pursuant to the Regulation CF exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act, including opportunities to “reserve” securities as indications of interest in the potential offering, please note that pursuant to Regulation Crowdfunding Rule 206 (i) that no money or other consideration is being solicited thereby, and if sent in response, will not be accepted, (ii) no offer to buy the securities can be accepted and no part of the purchase price can be received until the offering statement is filed and only through a registered intermediary’s platform, (iii) any such offer may be withdrawn or revoked, without obligation or commitment of any kind, at any time before notice of its acceptance is given after the Form C is filed, and (iv) an indication of interest is non-binding and involves no obligation or commitment of any kind.