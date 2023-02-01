Leading Commercial Transportation Company Selects DTEX InTERCEPT to Provide Visibility to Insider Risk Management Team & Protect Employee Privacy and Culture

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DTEX Systems, the Workforce Cyber Intelligence & Security Company™, today announced that one of the world’s largest commercial airlines has selected DTEX InTERCEPT to provide better visibility to its Insider Risk Management team, while also protecting its employees’ privacy and company culture.

DTEX InTERCEPT™ is a first-of-its-kind Workforce Cyber Security solution that brings together the capabilities of Insider Threat Management, User and Entity Behavior Analytics, Digital Forensics, and Zero Trust DLP in an all-in-one lightweight, cloud-native platform. Only DTEX InTERCEPT delivers the behavioral context and activity intelligence needed to answer the Who, What, When, Where, Why, and How related to any potential insider threat situation, compromised account event, or data loss scenario without invading personal privacy.

DTEX InTERCEPT will replace the customer’s previous legacy toolset, which was too noisy and difficult to manage, and created a significant gap in its visibility into insider risks. As part of its exhaustive insider risk and data loss prevention request for proposal process, the airline prioritized privilege escalation, data obfuscation, and data exfiltration, along with providing integrated early-warning predictors of insider threats as key indicators of insider risk activities to be captured.

Once selected, the airline confirmed that only DTEX InTERCEPT offered them the ability to gain the visibility into user behavior, dynamic risk scoring, and data loss prevention capabilities they required alongside employee privacy protection and support for the company’s culture. No other platform they evaluated offered these complementary features in a single, scalable platform without severe CPU resource degradation. Additionally, the customer had the opportunity to meet with everyone on the DTEX team, including Account Executives, Senior Architects, and the DTEX i3 Team. Ultimately, the customer trusted that the DTEX team had the expertise and would make good partners for its Insider Risk Management program.

“This latest win with a marquis enterprise in the transportation industry validates DTEX’s innovations and differentiation in the insider risk management market,” said Bahman Mahbod, CEO at DTEX Systems. “The customer selected DTEX InTERCEPT based on its ability to capture hundreds of elements of behavioral telemetry to produce dynamic ‘Indicators of Intent’ and deliver holistic, real-time awareness about its workforce’s activities—without invading personal privacy. We look forward to a long-term partnership.”

About DTEX Systems

DTEX Systems helps hundreds of organizations worldwide better understand their workforces, protect their data, and make human-centric operational investments. Its Workforce Cyber Intelligence & Security platform brings together next-generation Zero Trust DLP, UEBA, digital forensics, user activity monitoring and insider threat management in one scalable, cloud-native platform. Through its patented and privacy-compliant meta-data collection and analytics engine, the DTEX platform surfaces abnormal behavioral “indicators of intent” to mitigate risk of data and IP loss, enabling SOC enrichment with human sensors and empowering enterprises to make smarter business decisions quickly. To learn more about DTEX Systems, please visit www.dtexsystems.com.