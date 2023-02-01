Biome Analytics Collaborates with UCSF and Cedars Sinai on Innovative Study on EHR intervention Targeting Acute Kidney Injury after PCI

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Biome Analytics, a leading performance improvement company, is proud to announce its collaboration with researchers at UCSF and Cedars Sinai on an innovative study published in the American Heart Association's journal, Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality and Outcomes.

The study, entitled "Implementation of an Electronic Health Records Safe Contrast Limit Tool for Prediction of Contrast-Associated Acute Kidney Injury and Reduction in Contrast Use After Percutaneous Coronary Intervention," assesses the effectiveness of an electronic health records (EHR) safe contrast limit tool in predicting acute kidney injury (AKI) risk and reducing contrast use for patients undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI).

Rakan Khaki, Chief Operating Officer at Biome Analytics and an author of the study, said, "We are honored to collaborate with the esteemed researchers on this important study, which shows the impacts of implementing a pragmatic risk model in an EHR to predict AKI and reduce contrast for PCI patients. We look forward to continuing to develop novel solutions to advance Biome’s commitment to improving the quality care of cardiovascular care."

The study found that the EHR safe contrast limit tool was able to predict AKI with an accuracy of 64.1% and was associated with a small decrease in contrast use during PCI but no change in AKI rates. Biome Analytics assisted with data curation and analysis.

Biome Analytics is committed to improving the quality of care for cardiovascular patients by utilizing data and technology to drive performance improvement. This study is a significant step forward in achieving that mission.

For more information on the study, please visit the American Heart Association's journal, Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality and Outcomes at the following link: https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/CIRCOUTCOMES.122.009235

For more information on Biome Analytics, please visit our website at www.biome.io

Reference: Yuan, N., Zhang, J., Khaki, R., Leong, D., Bhoopalam, C., Tabak, S. W., Elad, Y., Pevnick, J. M., Cheng, S., & Ebinger, J. E. (2023). Implementation of an Electronic Health Records–Based Safe Contrast Limit for Preventing Contrast-Associated Acute Kidney Injury After Percutaneous Coronary Intervention. Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality and Outcomes, 16. doi: 10.1161/CIRCOUTCOMES.122.009235