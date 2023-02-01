SmartRent Enables Self-Guided Tour Scheduling Within Apartment Listings

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) (“SmartRent” or the “Company”), a leading provider of smart home and smart building automation for residents, property owners, managers, developers and homebuilders, today announced its technology is a part of next-generation apartment searches on Apartments.com, the leading online apartment listing website offering renters access to information on more than one million available units for rent. In collaboration with SmartRent, prospective residents can easily schedule a self-guided tour for a unit of interest without leaving Apartments.com.

SmartRent is a pioneer in self-guided tour technology and evolved its product offering to meet the changing needs of apartment shoppers and staff amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Following the pandemic, interest in independent tours continues to grow: Recent Apartments.com data shows a 63% increase in renters who prefer self-guided touring options.

“We’re passionate about making the rental experience better for residents, staff and owners alike, and a critical part of that is creating value for prospective residents,” said Lucas Haldeman, CEO of SmartRent. “Self-guided tours bring more flexibility to renters, so it was a no-brainer to partner with Apartments.com to bring an extra layer of ease to renters and convert more leads into leases.”

Self-guided tours are customizable by property so communities can showcase their most competitive amenities, and residents can find their next home without scheduling concerns. SmartRent technology even provides an interactive map to guide prospective residents throughout the property.

“We hear from renters and see from their behavior on Apartments.com that self-guided tours are a ‘must-have,’ not a luxury, for apartment communities,” said Stuart Richens, Apartments.com VP of Product. “Our partnership with SmartRent will allow our clients to educate renters and speed up the conversion process, saving renters and leasing teams valuable time.”

To learn more about SmartRent’s self-guided tours, please visit https://smartrent.com/products/self-guided-tours/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to the growth, interest, cost savings, flexibility and technological advantages of self-guided tours, and may contain words such as "estimate," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "may," "will" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information included in the Company's other press releases, reports and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) including, in particular, risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” in SmartRent’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent period reports filed with the SEC and available at www.smartrent.com. Many of these uncertainties and risks are difficult to predict and beyond management’s control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, results or events. SmartRent assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events.

About SmartRent

Founded in 2017, SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) is a leading provider of smart home and smart property solutions for the multifamily industry. The company’s unmatched platform, comprised of smart hardware and cloud-based SaaS solutions, gives operators seamless visibility and control over real estate assets, empowering them to simplify operations, automate workflows, benefit from additional revenue opportunities and deliver exceptional site team and resident experiences. SmartRent serves 15 of the top 20 multifamily owners and operators, and its solutions enable millions of users to live smarter every day. For more information, please visit www.smartrent.com.

About Apartments.com

Apartments.com is a CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP) company and is the leading online apartment listing website, offering renters access to information on more than 1,000,000 available units for rent. The Apartments.com network of sites includes Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Apartamentos.com, WestsideRentals.com, ForRent.com, ForRentUniversity.com, After55.com and CorporateHousing.com.

Apartments.com is supported by the industry's largest professional research team, which has visited and photographed over 500,000 properties nationwide. The team makes over one million calls each month to apartment owners and property managers, collecting and verifying current availabilities, rental rates, pet policies, fees, leasing incentives, concessions, and more. Apartments.com offers more rental listings than any other apartments website, and innovative features including a drawing tool that allows users to define their own search areas on a map, and a "Travel Time" feature that lets users search for rentals in proximity to a specific address. Apartments.com creates easy access to its listings through a responsive website and iOS and Android apps, and provides unmatched exposure for its advertisers through an intuitive name, strategic search engine placements and innovative emerging media.

The Apartments.com network reaches millions of renters nationwide, driving both qualified traffic and highly engaged renters to leasing offices.