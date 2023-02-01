Trinseo Announces Distribution Agreement with Omya

WAYNE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), a specialty materials solutions provider, is pleased to announce a distribution agreement with Omya, a leading global producer of industrial minerals and worldwide distributor of specialty chemicals.

Under the terms of the agreement, Omya will provide high-quality ABS and PC/ABS resins to Trinseo automotive and mobility customers in North America starting February 1, 2023. The materials are offered under Trinseo’s well-known brands MAGNUM™ ABS Resins and PULSE™ PC/ABS Resins.

Trinseo’s MAGNUM™ ABS Resins are differentiated in the marketplace by continuous mass polymerization manufacturing technology. ABS produced with this technology is purer, cleaner and superior as compared to emulsion ABS, since the continuous process results in a more consistent, stable and reliable product. In addition, mass polymerization technology produces resins with a highly consistent, white base color, resulting in a cost-efficient resin for self-coloring because less pigment is required. Trinseo’s PULSE™ PC/ABS Resins provide an ideal mix of mechanical, thermal, and rheological properties for use in both high-performance interior and exterior applications. They are approved for many premium OEM specifications and provide strong technical features, such as low density, low emissions, and high impact strength.

Trinseo sells specialty materials and sustainable solutions to customers directly and through distribution channels, focused on the mobility, building and construction, consumer goods, and medical market sectors. Omya joins a network of Trinseo distributors worldwide that support customer needs.

About Omya

Omya is a leading global producer of industrial minerals — mainly fillers and pigments derived from calcium carbonate and dolomite — and a worldwide distributor of specialty chemicals. Omya provides a wealth of product solutions that contribute to its customers’ competitiveness and productivity in multiple industries, such as construction, printing & writing, technical polymers, packaging, food, personal & home care, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, forestry, water and energy. Founded in 1884 in Switzerland, Omya has a global presence extending to more than 175 locations in over 50 countries with 8,000 employees. Committed to implementing the principles of sustainability at all company levels, Omya provides added value products and services from responsibly sourced materials to meet the essential needs of current and future generations. For more information, please visit: www.omya.com.

About Trinseo

Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), a specialty materials solutions provider, partners with companies to bring ideas to life in an imaginative, smart, and sustainability-focused manner by combining its premier expertise, forward-looking innovations and best-in-class materials to unlock value for companies and consumers.

From design to manufacturing, Trinseo taps into decades of experience in diverse material solutions to address customers’ unique challenges in a wide range of industries, including consumer goods, mobility, building and construction, and medical.

Trinseo’s approximately 3,400 employees bring endless creativity to reimagining the possibilities with clients all over the world from the company’s locations in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Trinseo reported net sales of approximately $4.8 billion in 2021. Discover more by visiting www.trinseo.com and connecting with Trinseo on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and WeChat.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, projections, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are not statements of historical facts or guarantees or assurances of future performance. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words like "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "forecast," "outlook," "will," "may," "might," "see," "tend," "assume," "potential," "likely," "target," "plan," "contemplate," "seek," "attempt," "should," "could," "would" or expressions of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s evaluation of information currently available and are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully execute our transformation strategy and business strategy; our ability to integrate acquired businesses; global supply chain volatility, increased costs or disruption in the supply of raw materials or increased costs for transportation of our products; the nature of investment opportunities presented to the Company from time to time; and those factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, under Part I, Item 1A —"Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our other reports, filings and furnishings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. As a result of these or other factors, our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Therefore, we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.