NFS Leasing, Inc. Extends Financing for Ziosk® to Support its Accelerated Growth and Exciting Demands

BEVERLY, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NFS Leasing, Inc., a privately-held leader in equipment finance across the U.S. and Canada, has provided a multi-million dollar finance solution to Ziosk®, the creator of the first entertainment, ordering, and pay on demand platform for restaurants.

“Thanks to NFS Leasing, we will be able to meet the increased demand for our solutions and accelerate growth within the hospitality industry. We are excited about this partnership and what it means for the future of Ziosk,” shares Rhonda Levene, President of Ziosk.

"At NFS, we work to find flexible finance solutions so innovative businesses like Ziosk can get the financing needed to grow and expand their business," shares Brett Poteet, Vice President of Business Development, NFS Leasing, Inc.

"NFS Leasing's commitment to providing finance solutions to businesses like Ziosk helps create a more vibrant and successful business environment. Ziosk’s platform provides an enhanced dining experience and enables restaurants to operate their businesses more efficiently, generate more revenue and grow loyalty at scale. We are excited to see what the future holds for this innovative software development company," shares Dean Oliver, Executive Vice President, NFS Leasing, Inc.

To contact NFS Leasing for a custom finance solution, visit https://nfsleasing.com/contact/.

ABOUT NFS LEASING, INC.

NFS Leasing is a privately-held independent equipment finance leader with more than 16 years of experience. NFS Leasing is a story lender and provides flexible equipment financing and secured loans to small and middle market non-investment grade companies in the U.S. and Canada. NFS uses its own balance sheet capital and provides customized solutions supporting emerging, turnaround, and established businesses. NFS Leasing is proud to have created thousands of jobs and infused over $1,000,000,000 of capital into businesses. Contact us today and tell us your story at www.nfsleasing.com.

ABOUT ZIOSK

Ziosk, the original pay-at-the-table platform, is a leading partner for restaurant ordering and payment systems. Its cutting-edge cloud-based software and innovative technology enable restaurants to optimize the guest experience and improve operational efficiency. Ziosk’s suite of solutions include the Ziosk Original, Ziosk Virtual, Ziosk PRO Server Tablet, Ziosk Mini and Ziosk Tether, and are available in restaurants nationwide. Based in Dallas, the company currently engages more than one million guests per day and has processed over $23 billion in transactions on the platform. For more information, please visit www.ziosk.com.