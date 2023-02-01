Tuff Boy Sales, Inc. Acquires Sutter Buttes Manufacturing

LATHROP, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tuff Boy Sales, Inc. (TBS) today announced the asset purchase of Sutter Buttes Manufacturing (SBM) of Gridley, California, commonly known throughout the agriculture community as SBM.

“We welcome our new customers and employee members to Tuff Boy,” said Timothy Schultz, CEO of Tuff Boy Sales, Inc. “This acquisition will unite two leading manufacturing companies, which share a common mission of building first-class agriculture equipment. We will continue to put our customers’ first as we bring superior products and services to meet their needs.”

Tuff Boy manufactures, sells, and leases the industry’s leading agricultural trailers while SBM manufactures highly sought-after Orchard Cabs, Rice Bankouts, Sprayers, and other field support equipment.

“The SBM product line will continue to be sold exclusively through its dealer network,” added Schultz. “With expanded geographical locations and improved manufacturing capabilities, the Company will offer complimentary products and be better positioned to serve our customers.”

“I am excited by the collaboration that Tuff Boy and SBM will create for their respective customers and employees. I appreciate Tuff Boy’s long history of service to the agricultural community, and I know and believe in the commitment that the family has to delivering high-quality products and exceeding customer expectations,” said Nevada Smith, CEO of Sutter Buttes Manufacturing. “I look forward to seeing the continued growth of the SBM product line under the stewardship of this family.”

About Tuff Boy Sales, Inc.

Tuff Boy Sales, Inc. brings over 60 years of experience in designing and manufacturing of agricultural trailers including the sales, rental, and leasing of heavy-duty trailers for hauling tomatoes, wine grapes, fresh produce, nuts, grains, tree fruit, hay, cotton, and various other commodities. Tuff Boy Sales, Inc. serves customers throughout the state of California. For more information visit https://tuffboy.com/.