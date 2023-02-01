Getlink: The Channel Tunnel Is at the Forefront of Rail Power Technology and Is Increasing Its Transport Capacity

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Getlink (Paris:GET) announces that Eurotunnel has commissioned the world’s most powerful static compensator (VSC technology) connected to a railway electrical traction system, the STATCOM. This technology developed by GE, and in collaboration with Eurostar, is the result of a €45 million investment1 and 5 years of research. Eurotunnel will double the reactive compensation power in the Channel Tunnel and improve the stability of its electrical network, particularly during peak periods.

Eurotunnel will be able to run up to 16 latest generation trains simultaneously through the Channel Tunnel, i.e up to 1,000 trains per day, confirming its potential to develop low-carbon cross-Channel transport. STATCOM technology will ensure the long-term performance of Eurotunnel's infrastructure and open up new growth opportunities by facilitating access to cross-Channel services for new generation high-speed trains.

Nicolas Brossier, Engineering & Projects Director of Eurotunnel stated: “Faithfully to its pioneering spirit, the Channel Tunnel welcomes the world's largest STATCOM system in a railway environment. This state-of-the-art technological system reinforces the reliability and capacity of our infrastructure and ensures optimal operational performance for our customers 24/7.”

“Providing a stable and consistent flow of electricity to this vital link is critical. We are proud to have collaborated with valued customer Getlink to facilitate the successful upgrade of the traction network for the Channel Tunnel, which will ensure that millions of passengers continue to travel safely and efficiently between the UK and France,” added Johan Bindele, Grid Systems Integration Business Leader, GE Grid Solutions. “GE’s STATCOM technology is the prime solution to ensure power stability in the Tunnel and help navigate the complex environment that our customers are facing today.

Amar Chaabi, Chief Operations Officer of Eurostar Group, stated: “As pioneers of high-speed rail transport in Europe, Eurostar Group is proud to be part of this adventure that pushes the boundaries of cross-Channel travel. By improving the efficiency of the infrastructure and increasing the number of trains running through the tunnel, this new technological advance will support our ambitious target of carrying 30 million passengers a year by 2030, across our network.”

About GE Grid Solutions

Grid Solutions, a GE Renewable Energy business, serves customers globally with over 12,000 employees. Grid Solutions provides power utilities and industries worldwide with equipment, systems, and services to bring power reliably and efficiently from the point of generation to end power consumers. Grid Solutions is focused on addressing the challenges of the energy transition by enabling the safe and reliable connection of renewable and distributed energy resources to the grid. We electrify the world with advanced grid technologies and accelerate the energy transition. For more about GE’s Grid Solutions, visit https://www.gegridsolutions.com.

About Eurostar Group :

Initiated in September 2019, the proposed alliance between Eurostar and Thalys, received approval from the European Commission at the end of March 2022 giving rise to holding company Eurostar Group on May 1, 2022.

Eurostar Group is owned by SNCF Voyages Développement (55.75%), CDPQ (19.31%), the SNCB (18.50%) and funds managed by Federated Hermes Infrastructure (6.44%).

The holding company is based in Brussels and holds 100% of the shares of Eurostar International Limited (Eurostar) and THI Factory SA (Thalys), which remain full-fledged railway companies and are headquartered in London and Brussels respectively.

The ambition is to provide an attractive alternative to road and air transport and to accelerate the modal shift from 19 million passengers carried in 2019 to 30 million within 10 years.

The new entity will offer the largest international high-speed network in Western Europe and has set itself the objective of deploying an ambitious environmental policy over the next few years.

www.eurostar.com

About Getlink :

Getlink SE (Euronext Paris: GET) is, through its subsidiary Eurotunnel, the concession holder for the infrastructure of the Channel Tunnel until 2086. Eurotunnel operates Truck and Passenger Shuttle services (cars and coaches) between Folkestone (UK) and Calais (France). It provides the fastest, most reliable, easiest and most environmentally friendly way across the English Channel. Since its opening in 1994, more than 476 million people and 98 million vehicles have travelled through the Channel Tunnel. Carrying 25% of UK-EU trade, this unique land connection has become a vital link between the Continent and the United Kingdom. This performance is reinforced by ElecLink, the new electrical interconnector installed inside the Tunnel. Getlink’s sustainable mobility services offering is completed by its rail freight subsidiary, Europorte, which offers a wide range of integrated rail services. Committed to "low-carbon" services and reduced environmental impact (the Group prevents the equivalent of 2 million tonnes of CO2 emission per year through its activities), Getlink puts people, nature and territories at the heart of its concerns.

https://www.getlinkgroup.com

1 Includes all the costs inherent in the project