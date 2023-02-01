Constellation Receives Growth Investment from Newlight Partners to Accelerate Expansion into New Markets and Sectors

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Constellation, a first-of-its-kind verticalized SaaS enterprise technology platform that allows top brands and Fortune 500 companies in highly-regulated industries to seamlessly build, launch and manage hyper-targeted digital creative at scale, today announced a significant equity investment from Newlight Partners LP (“Newlight”), a growth equity investment firm.

This investment comes as Constellation continued to grow its presence in its core automotive and retail sectors in 2022, as well as expand into attractive new industries, such as pharmaceuticals, where its technology is aiding digital marketing campaigns for leading drug manufacturers, including Biohaven Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Pfizer in 2022 for $11.8 billion), Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, and Sanofi, among others. Proceeds from Newlight’s investment will be used to support the rapid growth of Constellation’s proprietary technology across the automotive, pharmaceutical, and financial industries, as well as enhance its service offerings to leading, global brands, such as Volkswagen Group and Jaguar Land Rover, among others.

“ Constellation was founded in 2016 to serve as a resource for automotive companies and dealers to reach customers through digital marketing. Since then, given the success and strength of our platform, we have expanded our mission to modernize the advertising industry to help a wide range of companies, particularly those operating in highly regulated industries,” said Diana Lee, Co-Founder and CEO of Constellation. “ I’m excited to partner with Newlight as we enter our next chapter and expand into new industries, including the highly attractive pharmaceutical sector, and execute strategic acquisitions to further accelerate Constellation’s growth.”

Through this investment from Newlight, Constellation will seek to continue generating impactful results for its clients while working to meet the growing demand for its technology across new industries. Constellation’s differentiated platform provides SaaS/tech-enabled marketing and omnichannel creative deployment that reaches customers more effectively and drives sales while abiding by complicated regulatory protocols by seamlessly integrating into the client’s existing infrastructure and utilizing an industry-specific legal disclaimer engine. To that end, Constellation recently launched its proprietary Verticalized Modular Content Assembler technology, which can generate thousands of targeted, compliant, hyperlocal, and personalized creative within seconds for companies across industries.

“ We are excited to partner with Constellation, whose proprietary platform has become a fully automated end-to-end solution for marketing managers across some of the most complex and regulated industries,” said Jeremiah Liao, Managing Director at Newlight. “ We believe that Constellation’s ability to innovate and scale its technology across industries globally represents a tremendous opportunity, and we look forward to working with Diana and her talented team to further its ability to grow both organically and through strategic acquisitions.”

“ Constellation exemplifies Newlight’s thematic approach and the type of business in which we seek to invest – an established company with exceptional leadership, a unique customer value proposition, and numerous growth opportunities,” added Adam Stulberger, Partner at Newlight. “ As Constellation’s first institutional capital partner, we are excited to support the business through its next phase of growth as it continues to innovate and scale.”

In addition to the funding round, Constellation announced two new executive hires to drive the company’s continued growth in the pharmaceutical industry. Ex-Pfizer and ConcertAI executive Melissa Gunn joined as SVP of Customer Success and Strategic Partnerships, and Derek Wiggins, who previously led the Americas for Takumi, joined as SVP of Business Development. Constellation also brought on former MediaMath CEO and ad tech pioneer Joe Zawadzki as an advisor.

ABOUT CONSTELLATION

Founded in 2016, Constellation is a global, NYC-based SaaS company with offices in Dubai, Seoul, and Toronto. Our proprietary marketing compliance technology allows top brands and Fortune 500 companies to seamlessly build, launch and manage hyper-targeted campaigns at scale. Our advanced data-feeding system transforms complex data variables into thousands of creative asset iterations, instantly. Constellation is revolutionizing marketing technology—particularly for companies in highly regulated industries like Pharma, Banking, and Auto—with an automated solution that scales both creative and regulatory approval processes. It was named the 65th Fastest-Growing Private Company in America and EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021. To learn more about Constellation, visit www.helloconstellation.com.

ABOUT NEWLIGHT PARTNERS LP

Newlight Partners LP is a growth-focused private equity firm that builds businesses in partnership with exceptional founders and management teams. The Newlight team, led by David Wassong and Ravi Yadav, has been investing together since 2005, originally as the Strategic Investments Group at Soros Fund Management LLC, and now as Newlight after the team's spin-out in 2018. Newlight’s thematic investment approach focuses on identifying and addressing marketplace opportunities in rapidly growing subsectors. Newlight currently has over $3.5 billion in capital commitments and assets under management.

For more information, please visit www.newlightpartners.com.