Argo Group Announces Closing of Lloyd’s Syndicate 1200 Transaction

HAMILTON, Bermuda--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO) (“Argo”) today announced the completion of its previously announced sale of Argo Underwriting Agency Limited and its Lloyd’s Syndicate 1200 to Westfield.

“ We are pleased to complete this transaction,” said Thomas A. Bradley, Argo’s executive chairman and chief executive officer. “ We thank our Lloyd’s team members for their work and dedication to our business over the years, and we are confident they will have a bright future ahead with Westfield.”

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC served as financial advisor and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP served as legal counsel to Argo.

ABOUT ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO) is a U.S. focused underwriter of specialty insurance products in the property and casualty market. Argo offers a full line of products and services designed to meet the unique coverage and claims-handling needs of businesses. Argo and its insurance subsidiaries are rated ‘A-’ by Standard and Poor’s. Argo’s insurance subsidiaries are rated ‘A-’ by A.M. Best. More information on Argo and its subsidiaries is available at www.argogroup.com.