Lucidea to Become a Collections Trust Spectrum Partner, with Argus CMS

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lucidea, a Vancouver-based software company and provider of the Argus collections management system, is proud to become a Spectrum Partner whilst seeking compliance with its Standard and Procedures.

Offered by the Collections Trust, Spectrum is the UK collection management standard used by museums and other collections-based organisations around the world. Per their website, “ Spectrum Partners are companies that use Spectrum commercially in their products and services. This helps museums put the standard into practice and generates licensing income to help maintain and develop it.”

Lucidea is pleased to show their support for Spectrum, and for the Collections Trust. With their market-leading Argus CMS, Lucidea enables museums to connect collections and audiences (both in person and virtual), helping to create cultural communities. This is very much in line with the Collections Trust’s mission, so a partnership is the natural expression of shared values.

Argus is a flexible, Web-based collections management system (CMS) built for museums and heritage institutions of all sizes, holding different types of collections. In addition to a vast array of practical components and features, Argus manages accessions, object information, media, and loans. It answers the day-to-day needs of administrative users such as registrars, collections managers, curators, conservators and exhibition staff as they manage and present collections. With its suite of intuitive features, Argus enhances daily duties and expands outreach, and its integrated portal enables online visitors to explore collections, contribute to content, and enrich their experience.

About Lucidea:

Lucidea offers a full portfolio of market-leading Collections Management, ILS, and KM applications, including Argus, ArchivEra, SydneyEnterprise, GeniePlus, and Presto; applications that deliver unrivaled access to organisational collections and knowledge, with solutions for museums, archives, corporations, law firms, government agencies, and nonprofits—of all sizes and budgets, worldwide.