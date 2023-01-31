Fulton Bank Invests $1 Million in Innovate Capital Growth Fund

Innovate Capital Growth Fund Partner Della Clark and Fulton Financial Corporation Chairman and CEO Curtis J. Myers celebrate the bank’s investment to help fund growth for minority- and women-owned businesses. (Photo: Business Wire)

Innovate Capital Growth Fund Partner Della Clark and Fulton Financial Corporation Chairman and CEO Curtis J. Myers celebrate the bank’s investment to help fund growth for minority- and women-owned businesses. (Photo: Business Wire)

PHILADELPHIA & LANCASTER, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fulton Bank, a subsidiary of Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT), has invested $1 million in Innovate Capital Growth Fund, L.P., which provides capital and operational expertise to enable minority- and women-owned businesses to grow.

The investment is part of Fulton Bank’s Commercial Affinity Banking initiative, which is designed to increase access to financial services for diverse businesses.

“Fulton Bank’s investment will advance our mission of connecting institutions with minority businesses, unlocking the potential for future growth,” said Innovate Capital Growth Fund Partner Della Clark. “There are more than 3,200 minority-owned and 8,800 women-owned businesses in our target market in the Mid-Atlantic region, and providing them with equity capital represents a significant opportunity to contribute to overall economic growth.”

Based in Philadelphia, Innovate Capital Growth Fund is a Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) focused on providing equity investments in women- and minority-owned lower middle market firms in the Mid-Atlantic region. Innovate Capital Growth Fund typically works with businesses with annual revenues of approximately $2 million to $10 million from a range of industries, including manufacturing, consumer products, technology, and healthcare services.

“Fulton Bank is committed to ensuring that businesses in the communities we serve have access to the capital and banking services that will empower them to grow and thrive,” said Curtis J. Myers, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Fulton Financial Corporation. “We are excited about the opportunity to invest in Innovate Capital Growth Fund, which is focused on supporting diverse businesses.”

“This investment in Innovate Capital Growth Fund is part of Fulton Bank’s Commercial Affinity Banking Program,” said Joel Barnett, Senior Vice President and Director of Commercial Affinity Banking. “As part of that program, we are creating a suite of commercial banking solutions which includes access to capital and deposits and payments. Fulton bankers are undergoing training on these new programs and resources to develop expertise in assisting diverse businesses.”

About Innovate Capital Growth Fund

Innovate Capital Growth Fund is an unleveraged SBIC fund uniquely focused on investing growth equity in minority and women-owned lower middle market businesses. We bring a solution focused on growth, built through years of experience and expertise understanding minority and women-owned business concerns and addressing them through capital, operational expertise, and access to our strategic network. We partner with talented executives to build valuable companies in the lower middle market. Learn more at Innovate Capital Growth Fund.

About Fulton Bank, N.A.

Headquartered in Lancaster, Pa., Fulton Bank is a premier community bank in the Mid-Atlantic region. As a subsidiary of Fulton Financial Corporation, a $26 billion financial services holding company, Fulton Bank offers a broad array of products and services at more than 200 financial centers across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. At Fulton Bank, we seek to change lives for the better by building strong customer relationships, providing significant community support and empowering more than 3,300 employees to do the same. Through the Fulton Forward® initiative, we’re helping build vibrant communities. Learn more at www.FultonBank.com. Fulton Bank, N.A., Member FDIC.