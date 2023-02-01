Alipay+ extends foodpanda partnership to Malaysia where customers can enjoy more convenient food and grocery deliveries by paying through the Touch ’n Go eWallet

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alipay+ has further strengthened its partnership with Asia’s largest food delivery platform, foodpanda, to Malaysia. Through this partnership, foodpanda Malaysia’s customers can now enjoy convenient food and grocery deliveries by paying through Touch ’n Go eWallet, one of the leading mobile wallets in Malaysia.

With contactless payments becoming more prevalent over the past few years, users of Touch ’n Go eWallet are now able to purchase food and daily essentials through foodpanda Malaysia, the country’s leading quick commerce delivery platform. Customers can also enjoy instant cash discount at checkout via Touch ‘n Go eWallet when placing orders on foodpanda.

“foodpanda Malaysia is committed to providing our customers with the convenience of having their food and daily essentials delivered right to their doorstep. We strive to be 1% better each time and add value to our customer’s experience. This time, it is to give them more options in payment methods,” said foodpanda Malaysia Chief Executive Officer Sayantan Das.

“We are proud to be partnering with Alipay+ and TNG Digital to enable the usage of Touch ’n Go eWallet on our platform. Leveraging our synergies as the leading quick commerce platform and the largest eWallet provider in the country, we are happy to play our role in encouraging the adoption of digital payment for the convenience and safety of millions of our merchants, riders and customers,” he added.

The gross merchandise value (GMV) of the on-demand food delivery market in Southeast Asia is expected to reach US$49.7 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 14.1%, according to a 2022 report from research firm Frost & Sullivan. The GMV was estimated to be at US$15.2 billion in 2021, it said.

foodpanda Malaysia’s latest partnership with Touch ’n Go eWallet will tap into the eWallet’s more than 18 million registered users.

Commenting on the collaboration, Alan Ni, Chief Executive Officer of TNG Digital Sdn Bhd said, “We are very excited to partner with foodpanda to give our users access to a seamless and convenient delivery experience in Malaysia.

“Through Touch ’n Go eWallet, our users will be able to make payments for their orders with peace of mind knowing that their transactions are safe and secure,” he added.

Introduced by Ant Group in 2020, Alipay+ is a suite of cross-border digital payment, marketing and merchant digitization solutions connecting global brands with mobile-savvy consumers worldwide. Currently, 16 global e-wallet partners backed by Alipay+ have covered more than 1.3 billion digital-savvy consumers, mostly in Southeast Asia.

Alipay+ Rewards is a new digital marketing platform developed by Alipay+ and partner e-wallets to help global brands better engage with consumers worldwide by offering incentives and exclusive services.

Malaysia is the fifth major market in Asia where Alipay+ and foodpanda have collaborated to provide services with leading local mobile wallets in the region. Prior to this latest partnership in Malaysia, other Alipay+ partner e-wallets, including GCash in the Philippines, TrueMoney in Thailand, bKash in Bangladesh and AlipayHK in Hong Kong SAR, China, have already supported payments on their respective local foodpanda platforms.

Jing Yin, General Manager of Acquiring Service and Global Strategic Accounts of Ant Group, said: “Alipay+ is committed to helping merchants reach more than 1 billion global consumers and ensure easy and smooth payments of our e-wallet partners when consumers place orders on each platform.

“We are excited to offer payment and marketing solutions to foodpanda Malaysia through the Touch ’n Go eWallet, and we are looking forward to partnering with foodpanda in more markets by bringing more designated benefits with our local e-wallet partners in the future.”

