Biological Dynamics, Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Health collaborate on pancreatic cancer research

SAN DIEGO & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Biological Dynamics, a company commercializing its exosome-isolation ExoVerita™ platform, announced a collaboration with the Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Health to validate its application for the early detection of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC).

The collaboration will test retrospective samples from over 200 patients starting this month. The ExoVerita™ platform is being investigated at NYU Langone Health, among other premier institutions, with a goal of advancing treatment options for high-risk PDAC patients.

“Pancreatic cancer is predicted to be the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths by 2030. Exploring new technologies that can detect cancers sooner in high-risk patients is critical to improving patient outcomes and the quality-of-life years following diagnosis,” says principal investigator, Diane Simeone, MD, surgical oncologist and director, pancreatic cancer center at NYU Langone’s Perlmutter Cancer Center. “I am very interested in collaborating with Biological Dynamics to advance research in developing an early detection blood-based test for pancreatic cancer.”

“The collaboration between Biological Dynamics and NYU Langone Health will bring new perspectives about patients diagnosed with cancer as well as those at high-risk of eventually developing disease. With our recently announced ExoLuminate™ registry trial (NCT05625529), which will determine how our PDAC lab developed test (LDT) performs in prospective at-risk populations, we are thrilled to work with Dr. Simeone on the development of our technology and on future publications,” said Heath Balcer, PhD, Director of Strategic Alliances and Partnerships at Biological Dynamics.

“The current standard of care for early detection is imaging, which has economic and geographic limitations that inhibit surveillance accessibility. Our exosome-isolation technology focuses on PDAC-associated protein biomarkers which are highly abundant in blood, allowing early disease detection. Biological Dynamics’ proprietary Alternating Current Electrokinetics (ACE) technology exclusively isolates exosomes, then detects the concentration of individual protein biomarkers specific to PDAC. Our goal is to improve outcomes for high-risk patients predisposed to pancreatic cancer,” concluded Dr. Balcer.

About Biological Dynamics

Biological Dynamics, Inc. is committed to improving global health outcomes by detecting diseases at the earliest stages. The company’s proprietary ExoVerita™ platform simplifies isolation of extracellular vesicles, enabling multiomic applications. In 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Breakthrough Device Designation for its liquid biopsy assay for early detection of the aggressive and lethal pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma in high-risk populations. Its AACC award-winning PDAC test operates in a College of American Pathologists (CAP) accredited, CLIA-certified clinical laboratory. Healthcare providers can learn about eligibility criteria and register patients for the ExoLuminate study. Visit www.ExoLuminate.com or LinkedIn.

Disclaimer: Biological Dynamics does not provide any diagnostic results for patients and has no authority, responsibility, or liability with respect to any clinical decisions made by – or in connection with – a provider. Nothing herein and no aspect of any engagement between Biological Dynamics and its collaborating institutions is intended – or shall be deemed – to subordinate, usurp, or otherwise diminish any providers’ sole authority and discretion with respect to all clinical decision-making for its patients.