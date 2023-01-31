Mastic Brand Relaunches Its Home Design Visualizer with a New Partnership and New Color Palettes

CARY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mastic® Siding & Accessories, part of the Cornerstone Building Brands family, relaunches its Home Design Visualizer featuring curated exterior palettes exclusively for Mastic by TV host and designer Jenny Marrs.

Jenny Marrs, along with her craftsman, builder and general contractor husband, Dave Marrs, has partnered with Cornerstone Building Brands to promote Mastic siding and accessories. The partnership will highlight all the benefits of choosing Mastic siding, such as deep color protection, industry-leading technologies, lifetime durability and incredibly low maintenance.

“Working with the Mastic team, it became clear we have a shared appreciation of timeless design. I like that Mastic offers a collection of siding options and colors that are universal enough to be stunning on any style home, any time of day, but easy enough to mix and match so that combinations are still brimming with character,” said Jenny Marrs.

The Mastic Home Design Visualizer now features a collection of exterior palettes brought to you by home designer Jenny Marrs, giving homeowners a starting point for selecting the right combination for their home.

“Jenny curated a palette collection that not only reflects her distinct style but also features a variety of Mastic siding and accessory options, like textured Cedar Discovery® Shake & Shingle and Mastic’s Board + Batten Designer Series™,” said Jamie Heath, Director of Channel Marketing for Cornerstone Building Brands’ Surface Solutions division. “With just a few clicks, you can see how Jenny’s designer recommendations can transform your own home with Mastic’s broad range of colors and siding solutions.”

Mastic premium siding offers the widest array of color options with the latest technologies, ensuring a lifetime of performance in extreme weather conditions. To see the curated exterior palette collection by Jenny Marrs, visit the Cornerstone Building Brands booth at the International Builders’ Show, Booth #C5207.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands is the largest manufacturer of exterior building products by sales for residential and low-rise non-residential buildings in North America. Headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, we serve residential and commercial customers across the new construction and repair and remodel markets. Our market-leading portfolio of products spans vinyl windows, vinyl siding, stone veneer, metal roofing, metal wall systems and metal accessories. Cornerstone Building Brands’ broad, multichannel distribution platform and expansive national footprint includes more than 20,000 employees at manufacturing, distribution and office locations throughout North America. Corporate stewardship and environmental, social and governance (ESG) responsibility are embedded in our culture. We are committed to contributing positively to the communities where we live, work and play. For more information, visit us at cornerstonebuildingbrands.com.

Source: Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc.