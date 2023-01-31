Let's Run it Back: SeatGeek Extends its Partnership with the New Orleans Pelicans

NEW YORK & NEW ORLEANS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SeatGeek, the high-growth technology platform transforming the live event experience for fans, teams and venues, today announced a renewal of its partnership with the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans. The organization joins a deep bench of clients who have extended their partnership with SeatGeek. In the last 18 months, SeatGeek has seen a 96% partnership renewal rate of its global client base.

The Pelicans, like the Saints, use centralized, comprehensive data reports from all open-distribution sales channels and query builders to optimize marketing and revenue. The team also uses SeatGeek's adaptive technology to integrate with third-party vendors that enhance the gameday experience for fans and drive incremental revenue.

" In 2017, the Pelicans were at the forefront of pushing the industry forward through a new ticketing technology that puts our fans first and we believe our fans have seen many benefits ever since we switched to SeatGeek," said Michael Stanfield, New Orleans Pelicans Senior Vice President of Sales. " SeatGeek continues to go above and beyond to help us integrate new technologies that ultimately create a better in-venue experience for our fans. We were, and still are, proud to be the first NBA team to bring SeatGeek on as a partner. We cannot wait to see what more we can accomplish together in the future."

Whether it's the Pelicans, the Saints, or any of the company's global clients, SeatGeek treats each partner as a true collaborator. The SeatGeek team worked closely with the Pels over the last six years to introduce new technologies that adapt to ever-changing fan habits to create a better end-to-end experience for hoops fans. This past year, SeatGeek helped the team integrate third-party technology into its app that surprised and delighted Pels fans with realtime in-game offers and exclusive experiences, which drove fan engagement while increasing gameday revenue.

" Every client is important to SeatGeek, but the Pelicans hold a particularly special place in our hearts as our first-ever NBA partner," said Danielle du Toit, President of SeatGeek's enterprise business. " Simply satisfying fans isn't enough for the Pels. They consistently challenge us to create and integrate new features that exceed fan expectations. The extension of our partnership is a testament to the relationship we've built over the past six years and our shared goal to never settle for the status quo.”

Since SeatGeek signed the Pelicans as their first NBA client in 2017, the company has experienced continued growth and success. In 2022, SeatGeek announced partnerships with 16 clients, including the NBA's Utah Jazz, NFL's Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders, NHL's Florida Panthers, NASCAR, Fiesta Bowl, San Diego Open, New Mexico United, two Football Clubs in the UK with Leeds United and Watford F.C., and a league-wide deal with the United Soccer League (USL).

