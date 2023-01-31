Travel Industry to Benefit From Enhanced Flight Search and Booking From Cirium and Amadeus Deal

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cirium, the aviation analytics leader, has signed a deal with Amadeus to provide its advanced flight schedules data into the Amadeus Travel Platform, further enhancing the dataset available for flight search and bookings.

As one of the travel industry’s technology leaders, complete and timely data is essential for Amadeus to deliver high quality information to customers. The new deal means that Cirium’s comprehensive schedules data will be integrated into the Amadeus Travel Platform, benefitting many Amadeus clients in the travel space, including airlines, travel providers and more.

Jeremy Bowen, Cirium CEO said: “Combining two leaders in their respective fields in the travel industry, through the expansion of Cirium’s partnership with Amadeus, will further improve flight search and bookings, as well as enable the industry to unlock new market opportunities, maximize revenue and produce a more efficient experience for the traveler. Our new partnership goes beyond providing global flight schedules to the Amadeus Schedules Analytics tool. It enhances its industry-leading Travel Platform, allowing Cirium’s schedules data to enrich the quality of information for Amadeus customers.”

Sam Abdou, Executive Vice President, Air, Rail & Global Online, Amadeus said: “The expansion of our partnership with Cirium and further integration of its data into our multi-sourced air schedules data platform enriches our dataset and contributes to maintaining a high data accuracy and bookability for our customers.”

Amadeus is a leading travel distribution and technology partner to the industry, with a global presence, underpinned by local expertise. The company builds critical solutions that help airlines and airports, hotels and railways, search engines, travel agencies, tour operators, and other travel players to run their operations and improve the travel experience. Integrating data from Cirium’s advanced schedules database, which covers over 900 airlines globally and all aircraft types, means businesses with access to the Amadeus Travel Platform can make more accurate data-driven decisions.

Cirium’s schedules data is unrivalled in the aviation industry. The company has over 40 years’ experience in airline schedules and connections data. One of Cirium’s leading schedules analytics products, Cirium Diio Mi, covers 97% of all worldwide airline scheduled flights going back 20 years and looking forward by 11 months.

Find out more about Cirium Schedules.

About Cirium

Cirium brings together powerful data and analytics to keep the world moving. Delivering insight, built from decades of experience in the sector, enabling travel companies, aircraft manufacturers, airports, airlines and financial institutions, among others, to make logical and informed decisions which shape the future of travel, growing revenues and enhancing customer experiences. Cirium is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The shares of RELX PLC are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.

For further information please follow Cirium updates on LinkedIn or Twitter or visit cirium.com.

About Amadeus

Travel powers progress. Amadeus powers travel. Amadeus’ solutions connect travelers to the journeys they want through travel agents, search engines, tour operators, airlines, airports, hotels, cars and railways.

We have developed our technology in partnership with the travel industry for over 30 years. We combine a deep understanding of how people travel with the ability to design and deliver the most complex, trusted, critical systems our customers need. In 2019, we helped connect over 1.9 billion people to local travel providers in over 190 countries. We are one company, with a global mindset and a local presence wherever our customers need us.

Our purpose is to shape the future of travel. We are passionate in our pursuit of better technology that makes better journeys.

Amadeus is an IBEX 35 company, listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange under AMS.MC. The company has also been recognized by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the last ten years.

To find out more about Amadeus, visit www.amadeus.com.

